India vs Bangladesh in ODI knockout games

Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
299   //    27 Sep 2018, 15:30 IST

In what was a must-win encounter, Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in the last match of the ‘Super Four’ stage to make it to the Asia Cup 2018 final. They will now play against India in the Asia Cup 2018 final on Friday (Sep 28) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the venue where Bangladesh played two games in this tournament. India played all their five games in this tourney at this venue.

India who are yet to lose a game this Asia Cup 2018 will be the more confident team going into the final. Out of the five games played so far in the Asia Cup 2018, India won four games and were involved in a memorable ‘tie’ with Afghanistan on Tuesday (Sep 25). On the other hand, Bangladesh won three and lost two games in this Asia Cup 2018 season so far. As a matter of fact, Bangladesh knocked out Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Pakistan from this Asia Cup.

India and Bangladesh will now fight it out at the big stage on Friday in Dubai to see who is worthy of lifting the trophy. But have you wondered how these two teams fared in the ODI knock out games till date? In the 50-over format, these two teams met in two knockout games so far and this is what has happened.

ODI World Cup 2015 – Quarter Final

India v Bangladesh: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
India v Bangladesh: Quarter Final - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Against all the odds, Bangladesh reached WC 2015 Quarter Finals beating England in the group stage. And in the Quarter Finals, they had come face to face with a tough opponent in the form of mighty India. Until then, Bangladesh had only three ODI wins against India in 29 outings.

Having opted to bat first, India got off to a good total on the board courtesy a brilliant century from opener Rohit Sharma (137 off 126 deliveries with 14 fours and 3 sixes). Suresh Raina too contributed with a fine half-century and Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 10-ball 23* in the end helped India finish with 302 for 6 playing all their full quota of 50 overs. Chasing a massive total, Bangladesh were bowled out for just 193 runs in 45 overs conceding India a massive victory.

India marched to the semi-final of WC 2015 with this 109-run victory over Bangladesh. This victory was India’s the then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s 100th victory as ODI captain, third captain after Ricky Ponting and Allan Border to achieve this feat. Also, this was 11th consecutive victory for India in World Cup matches – their highest run in the tournament.

On a lighter note, the no-ball (called for height) that saved Rohit Sharma while batting in the 90s attracted a lot of criticism! Even the then ICC President Mustafa Kamal (former president of Bangladesh Cricket Board) reacted to it very harshly!

Phaneendra Varma
CONTRIBUTOR
Phaneendra Varma is a cricket enthusiast and is following the game since 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reach him on twitter at @impvk18
