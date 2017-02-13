India vs Bangladesh Only Test Day 5 Stats: India extend unbeaten run; Kohli overtakes Dhoni for most series wins

All the numbers from the final day of the Test.

Virat Kohli continued his unbeaten run

India defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test at Hyderabad to win the game and the series 1-0. Led by an inspired bowling performance on a pitch that offered very little, the Virat Kohli-led side showed great pluck with the ball, sticking to their game plan right throughout and eventually, their persistence paid off as the visiting batsmen wilted under pressure.

Here are the stats from the day:

6-The series win over Bangladesh was Virat Kohli’s sixth straight Test series win as skipper. He now holds the Indian record for the most number of Test series won on the trot.

19- The win over Bangladesh was the 19th consecutive Test match under Kohli that the team has remained undefeated. Their last loss in a Test came against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015. He is now fourth on the overall list for the most number of matches unbeaten as captain.

1-Kohli also becomes the 1st Indian captain to win 8 international series as skipper in a row. The previous record was held by MS Dhoni, who won seven international series as captain in 2013.

2-With this win, Kohli joined Clive Lloyd, Ricky Ponting and Michael Vaughan for the most number of the matches won in their first 23 Tests as captain. He now has 15 wins. Steve Waugh holds the record with 17 wins in his first 23 Tests as captain.

1-Mahmadullah’s fifty in the second innings was his first for Bangladesh after a gap of 10 innings. His last fifty-plus score for the side, before today, came against South Africa in 2015.

6-The score of 250 posted by Bangladesh is their lowest score in the final innings of a Test match. Their previous lowest was 263 against England in Chittagong, which they made in October 2016.

5-The win over Bangladesh is India’s 5th Test win on the trot, which is their second-best streak. Their best stretch of victories came in 2013, when they won 6 Tests in a row( 4 against Australia and 2 against the West Indies).

1-This is the first time in 10 Tests against India that Bangladesh have managed to take the game into the 5th day, without rain playing any part in the game.