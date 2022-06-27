"Rishabh Pant is not mature enough to be captain" - Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria's advice to BCCI

Ex-Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has suggested that Team India's wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is not mature enough to lead the side. He suggested that the added responsibility of the captaincy has a negative impact on his batting.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria stated that Rishabh Pant's captaincy wasn't up to the mark during India's recently concluded T20I series against South Africa. He opined that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shouldn't consider him for captaincy in the upcoming games.

The former cricketer added that India should look beyond Pant while appointing a skipper if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the impending fifth Test against England. He stated:

"Rishabh Pant is not mature enough to be captain. He got a chance to lead the side in the South Africa series, but did a horrible job. Captaincy also tends to take a toll on his batting. I feel that he shouldn't be the captain anymore."

Pant was India's stand-in captain for South Africa T20Is. He struggled for form during the series and managed just 58 runs in the rubber at an underwhelming strike rate of 105.45.

However, the southpaw was impressive during the warm-up match between India and Leicestershire XI. The 76-run knock would have increased his confidence ahead of the crucial fixture against England.

"Jasprit Bumrah shouldn't be given the load of captaincy" - Danish Kaneria

There's no clarity regarding Team India captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the rescheduled England Test as he tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday. Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are set to be frontrunners for the captaincy in Sharma's absence.

BCCI @BCCI UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. UPDATE - #TeamIndia Captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team.

Kaneria mentioned that Bumrah shouldn't be the skipper for the game and should rather focus on his bowling. He stated that Test matches are very challenging for a fast bowler and hence he shouldn't have any added pressure.

"BCCI has indicated that Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah or Ravichandran Ashwin could be given the captaincy if Rohit Sharma isn't available. Bumrah shouldn't be given the load of captaincy and he should rather concentrate on his bowling. I wouldn't want him to lead the side in the fifth Test."

It is worth mentioning that KL Rahul was set to serve as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the England Test. However, the right-handed batter was ruled out of the tour due to a groin injury.

India and England are scheduled to battle it out in the one-off Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 1. The first four fixtures of the series were played last year and India currently have a 2-1 lead in the red-ball rubber.

