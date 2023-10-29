India vs England, 2023 World Cup: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and ODI records

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host the 2023 World Cup match between India and England today. It will be the fourth match of the mega event to be played in Lucknow.

In IPL 2023, the wicket in Lucknow was challenging for batting, but the new pitch at the venue has been a decent one for the batters. The Netherlands scored 262 runs in the previous game at this venue, while Sri Lanka managed to chase the 263-run target.

Before the India vs England game gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow ODI records and stats

Lucknow has played host to seven ODIs so far, but India has played only one of them. It was against South Africa last year, where the Proteas defeated the Men in Blue in a nail-biting thriller. Here's a list of some vital stats fans should know from the previous ODIs hosted by Lucknow:

Matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 109 - Quinton de Kock (SA) vs. Australia, 2023

Best bowling figures: 4/47 - Adam Zampa (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2023

Highest team total: 311/7 - South Africa vs. Australia, 2023

Lowest team total: 177 - Australia vs. South Africa, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 263/5 - Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands, 2023

Average first innings score: 215

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The pitch report for the India vs England game will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Generally, the pitch at this venue is good for batting. Teams batting second have won more matches than teams batting first. The captain winning the toss may prefer bowling first.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last ODI match

Sri Lanka achieved the highest successful run-chase in the last ODI played on this ground. The islanders chased down a 263-run target against the Netherlands with five wickets in hand.

Fast bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha took four wickets each for Sri Lanka in the first innings, helping them keep the Dutch team down to 262. In reply, Sadeera Samarawickrama's unbeaten 91-run knock guided the island nation home.

Six sixes were hit by the two teams in the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match. A total of 15 wickets fell, with fast bowlers taking nine of them.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 263/5 (Sadeera Samarawickrama 91*, Aryan Dutt 3/44) beat Netherlands 262 (Sybrand Engelbrecht 70, Dilshan Madushanka 4/49) by 5 wickets.