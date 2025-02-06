India vs England 2025 ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The much-awaited India vs England 2025 ODI series will start on Thursday, February 6, in Nagpur. The three-match series will help both nations finalize their team combinations for the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy mega event.

India played only three ODIs in 2024, losing two and drawing the third, while England had a forgettable ODI World Cup campaign in subcontinental conditions in 2023. Both teams will aim to make the most out of the upcoming series.

Before the India vs England 2025 ODI series gets underway, here are some important things to know about the series.

India vs England 2025 ODI series full schedule

The ODI series will take place from February 6 to 12 across three venues. Nagpur will host the first ODI, followed by the second ODI in Cuttack, and then the final ODI in Ahmedabad. Here is the complete schedule:

Trending

1st ODI - February 6, Nagpur - 1.30pm IST.

2nd ODI - February 9, Cuttack - 1.30pm IST.

3rd ODI - February 12, Ahmedabad - 1.30pm IST.

India vs England 2025 ODI series match timings

All matches will begin at 1.30pm IST. The toss will happen at 1pm IST. As per GMT, the matches will start at 8am.

India vs England ODI series 2025 squads

India squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Varun Chakravarthy, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

England squad

Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Jamie Overton, Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith and Jofra Archer.

India vs England ODI series 2025 live-streaming details

India: Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming).

England: TNT Sports and Discovery+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news