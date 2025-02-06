India vs England 2025 ODI series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India vs England 2025 ODI series will start on Thursday, February 6, at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium. It is the last ODI series for India and England before the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Both teams have named full-strength squads for the series. India will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah, who is yet to recover from an injury. Big names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya will be in action for India in the upcoming series.

Before the India vs England 2025 ODI series commences, here's a look at the telecast and live streaming details for the three matches.

IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series schedule (with match timings in IST)

Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad are the venues for the three matches of the India vs England 2025 ODI series. There will be a gap of two days between every match, and the start time for all games is 1:30pm IST (8am GMT). Here is the full schedule:

1st ODI - February 6, 1.30pm IST - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

2nd ODI - February 9, 1.30pm IST - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

3rd ODI - February 12, 1.30pm IST - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

India vs England 2025 ODI series TV channel and live streaming details

Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD will broadcast the India vs England series in English commentary to audiences in India. Hindi commentary will be available on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD.

Telugu commentary option will be available on Sports18 2, while fans can watch the match in Tamil on Sports18 3. Disney+ Hotstar owns the rights to stream the matches live. In the UK, all matches will be live on Discovery+ and TNT Sports.

India: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD (English), Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD (Hindi), Sports18 2 (Telugu), Sports18 3 (Tamil) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming).

UK: Discovery+ and TNT Sports.

