India vs England 2025 ODI series: VCA Stadium, Nagpur pitch history and ODI records

ODI cricket returns to Nagpur's VCA Stadium for the first time since 2019. The venue will play host to the first ODI of the three-match series between India and England on February 6.

India and England clashed in a five-match T20I series over the last two weeks, where India won by 4-1. England will be out for revenge in the upcoming ODI series.

Before the first ODI gets underway in Nagpur, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of the VCA Stadium.

VCA Stadium, Nagpur ODI records

Nagpur has played host to nine ODIs. The first ODI at this venue happened on October 28, 2009, while the last ODI took place on March 5, 2019. India have a decent 4-2 win-loss record on this ground.

Here are some other crucial stats to know from previous ODIs played in Nagpur:

ODI matches played: 9

Won by teams batting first: 3

Won by teams batting second: 6

Highest individual score: 156 - George Bailey (AUS) vs India, 2013

Best bowling figures: 5/50 - Dale Steyn (SA) vs India, 2011

Highest team total: 354/7 - India vs Australia, 2007

Lowest team total: 123 - Canada vs Zimbabwe, 2011

Highest successful run-chase: 351/4 - India vs Australia, 2013

Average first innings score: 288.

VCA Stadium, Nagpur pitch report

The pitch report for the first ODI between India and England will be live from Nagpur before the toss. The pitch normally helps the batters, and it is a high-scoring venue.

Teams batting second have won six out of the nine games on this ground. Thus, the captain winning the toss may opt to field first.

VCA Stadium, Nagpur last ODI

India defeated Australia by eight runs in a thrilling game in Nagpur on March 5, 2019. Virat Kohli's 116-run knock helped India reach 250. In reply, Australia were bowled out for 242, thanks to Kuldeep Yadav's three-wicket haul.

Only three sixes were hit in that India vs Australia game. 20 wickets fell in 97.5 overs, with spinners taking nine of them. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: India 250 (Virat Kohli 116, Pat Cummins 4/29) beat Australia 242 (Marcus Stoinis 52, Kuldeep Yadav 3/54) by 8 runs.

