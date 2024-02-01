India vs England, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India lock horns with England in the second Test of the five-game series at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, starting on Friday, February 2.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, are coming off a 28-run defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad. They will be without their in-form players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul due to injury.

It will be interesting to see if Sarfaraz Khan makes his long-awaited debut. Washington Sundar looks like a like-for-like all-round replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the XI.

Meanwhile, England will be brimming with confidence after starting the series with an impressive come-from-behind win in the first Test. Ollie Pope's 196-run knock was crucial in turning the game on its head after the visitors had conceded a mammoth 190-run first-innings lead.

Debutant left-arm spinner Tom Hartley played a key role with a nine-wicket game haul. Although they missed Shoaib Bashir, expect captain Ben Stokes to bring the in-form spinner into the XI for his debut game.

India vs England Match Details

Match: India vs England, 2nd Test, England tour of India

Date and Time: February 2 to 6, 2024; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India vs England Head-to-Head

India and England have locked horns 132 times, with India bagging 31 wins while England secured 51 victories. In the last 17 Tests at home, Team India have registered eight wins and six defeats.

Matches Played: 132

India: 31

England: 51

Draw: 50

India vs England Pitch Report

The initial impression of the surface is that it's a bit greenish, so pacers are expected to get some help. It could to be a rousing battle between the bat and ball, so it will be interesting to see how spinners fare.

India vs England Weather Report

The first two days of the game could have a bit of cloudy weather. No rain interruptions are expected. The temperature should hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

India vs England Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson/Shoaib Bashir

India vs England Match Prediction

A lot depends on the pitch laid out for the much-awaited encounter. Despite losing the first Test, Team India will start the contest as the strong favourites. Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul’s absence might hurt them, but the hosts are expected to win.

Prediction: India to win

India vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports18 Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema App and Website

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App