India vs England 3rd Test: Player ratings for the England team

England failed to deliver a victory in the 3rd Test

England suffered a 203 run defeat at the hands of the Indian unit and registered their first defeat in the ongoing home series. Perhaps the English skipper's decision of opting to bowl first was the reason behind their loss against Kohli's men. The home team crumbled against a considerably strong Indian XI and as a result, ended up being on the losing end of the enthralling contest.

Let's have a look at the England team player ratings following their play in Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Alastair Cook: 2/10

England's all-time leading run-getter in red-ball cricket is perhaps going through a rough patch in his career. He failed to delivery any noteworthy performances and got dismissed for totals of 29 and 17 in the 1st and 2nd innings.

Keaton Jennings: 1/10

The left-handed batsman might get axed from the remaining games against the visiting unit on the basis of his performance in this game. Jennings could score only 33 runs in total during his play in the 3rd Test, which certainly puts a question onto his place in the playing XI.

Joe Root: 3/10

English skipper faltered to develop any commendable partnership in either inning of the high octane game. With paltry totals of 16 and 13 in the 1st and 2nd innings respectively, he struggled to score mammoth innings which would have oozed out the pressure from the English unit.

Ollie Pope: 2/10

The young Englishman needs to level up his performance else he would surely lose out his place in the playing XI. Having scored a total of 26 runs in the 3rd Test against the opposition unit. Pope would surely be under tremendous scrutiny for the upcoming tests.

Jonny Bairstow: 1/10

The English wicketkeeper could come up with a meagre 15 runs in both the innings of the contest. He suffered a blow on his finger during the 3rd innings of the game which made him sit out for a good duration of the game.

Jos Buttler: 7/10

He was the lone warrior for England who took on the attack toward the Indian unit. With an aggressive 39 of 32 deliveries in the 2nd innings and a rock solid 106 in the 4th innings, he helped the home team to clinch a bit closer to the mammoth total set by Kohli's men in their 3rd innings.

Ben Stokes: 5/10

He exhibited an ultra-defensive inning of 62 in 187 deliveries in the 4th innings of the riveting contest and even picked up 5 wickets in total to give a perfect testament as to why he's regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the World at the moment.

Chris Woakes: 3/10

The hero of the 2nd match at the Mecca of cricket couldn't emulate a similar performance at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. He scored a total of 12 runs with the bat and picked 4 scalps with the ball to deliver a mediocre play in what could have been a victory for England over the visiting unit.

Adil Rashid: 4/10

The right-arm leg-spinner has been under scrutiny since his inclusion in the Test squad for the 5-match contests. In the 3rd Test, he executed the dismissals on mere 4 occasions in total and scored a fighting inning of 33 in 64 deliveries against the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammad Shami in the final innings of the competition.

Stuart Broad: 2/10

The veteran of 121 Test matches exhibited a feeble set of performances during the 5-days play against the Indian team. He could dismiss the Indian batsmen on merely 3 occasions that too in the 1st innings of the game and remained wicketless in the next innings.

James Anderson: 2/10

The Burnley Express failed the win the battle against Virat Kohli in both the innings of the crackling contests. He couldn't dismiss him on either occasion, but somehow crawled his way to pick 4 wickets by the end of play.