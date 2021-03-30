4 things we learnt from England's tour of India

India has a great bench strength

Not just against England, but also when India toured Australia at the end of 2020, India's talent pool of young players was the talking point among cricket enthusiasts all over the world.

The likes of Shubhman Gill, Washington Sundar, Rishabh Pant and Mohammad Siraj will always be remembered for their great win against the Kangaroos at the Gabba.

It was a similar story against England, where India were missing senior players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, but the new crop of players stepped up to fill their shoes perfectly.

Indian youngsters have the ability to walk into any playing eleven in the world and compete against the best. Even with Prithvi Shaw's lackluster outing, he has the talent and ability to stay in the minds of the selectors every time the national team is picked.

With proper grooming and a smooth transition for Indian youngsters, the future of Indian cricket looks to be in safe hands. Team management will always have a headache in choosing the best combination for the match, but it is a sweet pain they will be happy to embrace.

Ashwin is getting better with each series

India v England - 4th Test: Day Three

The off spinner from Tamil Nadu recently completed 400 test wickets for India. He was a critical member of the test team against both England and Australia. Not only was he getting those crucial wickets, he played some useful and match saving knocks showing his craft with the bat as well.

He is making a good point for his return to the limited overs setup as well. If he has a good IPL 2021, it will be hard for selectors to ignore him. Other Indian spinners struggled in the ODIs against England.

Visiting teams need to adapt to Indian subcontinent conditions the same way touring teams adapt to English or Australian conditions.

India is a HARD place to tour! - Nasser Hussain

Teams coming to India have always complained about the turning and dry nature of the pitches that assist spinners, which honestly the English or the Australian Batsmen are not very comfortable against.

However, they don't shy away from preparing green tracks and bouncy wickets in their home conditions, expecting the subcontinent teams to adapt.

It is high time that they accept that every team is entitled to a home advantage according to the strengths of the hosts. This is the reason why an away win is considered the gold standard because the touring team fights against the hardest conditions to claim it.

The noise about pitches not being suitable when it is the same for both teams should be given less attention and gradually done away with.

England need to take a deep look at their approach

England's brand of attacking cricket is certainly very attractive but they need to take an honest look at this approach if they want to enhance it further. There is no question about the level of talent in the camp of the World Champion team.

However, their attacking nature is putting them out of competition when they are nicely placed in matches. Their batting approach in the first ODI of the series and countless similar incidents in the T20I series saw them throw away wickets.

This was caused by the English batsmen playing rash shots which weren't needed at those junctures and losing matches from good positions.

They need to combine some sensible cricket with aggression. No vehicle can work smoothly while always being in sixth gear. Similarly, a good team needs to judge the situation and play according to the needs of the match.