India vs England head-to-head stats and records you need to know before IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 06, 2025 02:03 IST
India v England - 4th T20I - Source: Getty
Can India win the ODI series? (Image: Getty)

After an exciting T20I series, the India vs England rivalry will switch formats now as the two teams gear up to take on each other in an ODI series. India will battle England in Nagpur, Cuttack, and Ahmedabad during the three-match ODI series.

It is the first bilateral ODI series between India and England since 2022. The last time the two nations clashed in an ODI series, India won by 2-1 on English soil.

England will be out for revenge in the upcoming series. Before the series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two nations in ODIs.

India vs England head-to-head record in ODIs

India lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against England by 58-44. The two teams have locked horns in 107 ODI matches, with India winning 58 of them. Two matches have ended in a tie, including the famous 2011 World Cup match between the two teams.

Three battles between India and England did not produce a result. Here is a summary of the head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 107

Won by India: 58

Won by England: 44

Tied: 2

No result: 3.

India vs England ODI head-to-head record in India

The upcoming ODI series will happen in India. India have a colossal 34-17 advantage in home ODI matches against England. In the last 10 years, England have defeated India only twice in ODIs on Indian soil.

India will start as favorites to win the upcoming series as well. Here's the overall head-to-head record in India:

Matches played: 52

Won by India: 34

Won by England: 17

Tied: 1.

Last 5 India vs England ODI matches

India have been quite dominant in the recent ODI matches against England, recording four wins in their last five battles. During England's only win against India in the last five meetings, Reece Topley's six-wicket haul helped England defend a 247-run target at Lord's on July 14, 2022.

On that note, here's a summary of the last five India vs England ODI matches:

  1. IND (229/9) beat ENG (129) by 100 runs, Oct 29, 2023.
  2. IND (261/5) beat ENG (259) by 5 wickets, Jul 17, 2022.
  3. ENG (246) beat IND (146) by 100 runs, Jul 14, 2022.
  4. IND (114/0) beat ENG (110) by 10 wickets, Jul 12, 2022.
  5. IND (329) beat ENG (322/9) by 7 runs, Mar 28, 2021.

Edited by Arshit Garg
