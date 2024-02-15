India vs England Match Prediction: Who will win the 3rd Test match?

The scheduling of the five-match India vs England Test series is rather strange, with a massive 10-day break between the second and third matches. But as luck would have it, the interval has served as an excellent escape for both teams to spend some time away from the high-octane nature of the rubber while also giving them some additional freedom to hone their skills.

England jetted away to Abu Dhabi, and Rehan Ahmed's visa process wasn't smooth upon his return to India. But all's well that ends well, with the star leg-spinner all set to be part of the visitors' revamped bowling attack in Rajkot. Ben Stokes and his men would've had some welcome time off, and Jimmy Anderson's weathered legs are presumably well-rested.

At the other end of the spectrum, the long break means that Ravindra Jadeja has managed to work his way back to full fitness even as KL Rahul continues to be sidelined. Jadeja was never going to miss out on a chance to feature in his hometown of Rajkot, and the all-rounder was all smiles at the pre-match press conference.

With Rahul's absence, coupled with Virat Kohli's, India's middle order wears a thin look. The hosts will know that they can't afford to be at anything but their absolute best against England, who are one of the best Test sides in the modern era and have been able to throw unprecedented curveballs at every team they have faced so far.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have plenty of selection dilemmas to answer. England seem to have theirs figured out, having announced their XI on the eve of the Test as they have grown accustomed to doing. The stage is set for a narrative-laden third Test, and the series promises to deliver once again.

Can India keep their momentum going and take a lead in the series? Or will England bounce back and continue to push the hosts to the very limit?

IND vs ENG 2024: Ben Stokes vs Rohit Sharma, in Rajkot this time

England captain Ben Stokes pictured during a net session

Not much is known about how the pitch in Rajkot is expected to play, but certain signs indicate that the toss could have a massive say on the Test. England have picked an additional seamer in Mark Wood to give themselves a point of difference in the track is placid, and that could turn out to be wise call.

Meanwhile, local lad Jadeja believes that the track will start out flat before breaking up and offering turn later on. This adds weight to the assumption that the team winning the toss - and invariably batting first - will be at a considerable advantage.

As far as team strength on paper goes, England have been the more convincing of the two sides so far. Their spinners have outbowled their Indian counterparts, and the batters have found ways to succeed at various junctures.

The decisive factor in the third Test could be how India's premier spinners, Jadeja and R Ashwin, fare. The senior off-spinner is as close as he has ever been to a significant 500-wicket milestone, but that won't be high on his priority list. He is likely to be more intent on coming up with a more penetrative display, having underwhelmed in the first two Tests.

If Ashwin and Jadeja can keep things tight, India should be able to edge out England. If the spin duo aren't at their best, though, the hosts could be in serious trouble. After all, Jasprit Bumrah can't bail them out each time.

The sides are almost completely evenly matched, and it's tough to pick a winner. India might have the slight edge since Jadeja's back and Ashwin's due, but it would be foolish to count England out, especially if Stokes win the toss.

Prediction: India to win the third Test vs England.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Who will win the 3rd Test? India England 0 votes