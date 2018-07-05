Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India vs England: Second T20I Preview and Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
71   //    05 Jul 2018, 17:19 IST

CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND
Will the wrist-spin work its magic again at Cardiff?

India: Indians are playing incredible cricket. They proved as much, with what was ultimately a comfortable win in the first match at Old Trafford. Following the win in the previous T20I. India has incredible batting depth, with Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni all performing. KL Rahul has hit a 36-ball 70 in the 143-run defeat of Ireland and followed that up with his unbeaten century, off 54 balls, against British men in the first match. Man of the match honor went to Kuldeep Yadav after his game-changing 5-24 with the ball. The wickets included tying the dangerous Alex Hales in knots before bowling him and having both Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root stumped of their first ball. Kuldeep has been the go-to-bower for India in recent times. He took 4-21 and 3-16 in the two matches against Ireland that preceded this series, while Umesh Yadav has also been in good form, following up his 2-19 against Ireland with 2-21 from four overs against England. If India’s bowlers continue to tie the middle-order down, they remain favorites.

Expected Playing XI: Virat Kohli (C), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.


CRICKET-T20-ENG-IND
England will be looking to level the series at Cardiff

England: British had been in poor T20I form after struggling in the Trans-Tasman T20 Tri-Series. They followed that up with a brilliant batting display against Australia in last month's only T20 - Jos Buttler's 30-ball 61 helping them to 221/5 before Australia were bowled out for 193. Jason Roy is in good form, following up his 44 against the Aussies with a breezy 30 at Old Trafford while Jos Buttler is in the best phase of his career, and is showing no signs of stopping. After his stunning IPL form lifted the Rajasthan Royals into the playoffs and earned him an England test recall, Buttler has scored two half-centuries in the test series against Aussies followed by three more in the one-dayers against Australia. His last two T20 innings, opening the batting, have seen him score 61 against Australia and 69 in the first match against India and will be the key man for English Team. With the ball, Adil Rashid picked up 3-27 against Australia and was economical again as he finished with 1-25 against India at Old Trafford. But except him, other bowlers haven't been able to perform, which might be an area of concern for skipper Eion Morgan.

Expected Playing XI: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Jos Buttler (WK), Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Moeen Ali and David Willey.


England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Eoin Morgan KL Rahul BCCI Leisure Reading
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Second T20I: Venue details,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, first T20I: Preview
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: Hits and Misses 
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I against...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable India vs England T20I encounters
RELATED STORY
Recalling all the T20I encounters between India and...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: India's predicted XI for first...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 1st T20I: Preview, Squads, Weather...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things England should do...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Tomorrow, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us