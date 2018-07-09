Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of Indian Players

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
737   //    09 Jul 2018, 15:29 IST

Keeping the winning streak intact in style.
Keeping the winning streak intact in style.

Gentlemen, take out the record books right now because it's time to rewrite the history. With a mammoth 7 wicket win against England in Bristol, India registered their first-ever T20I series win over England in their own backyard.

Chasing the target convincingly, thanks to a memorable century by none other than Rohit Sharma and tremendous all-round performance by Hardik Pandya, India's victory propelled them to #2 on ICC T20 Team Rankings just behind Pakistan, whom they also joined as the only second team to win 6 consecutive IT20 series.

It was a tremendous overall performance by the team and will give them a lot of confidence as they now move forward to present a challenge to England in the two longer formats in the upcoming weeks. Here are the ratings for each Indian player, who was part of the Playing XI, based on their performance in this historic series win.

Top Order

India's top order has been in sublime form for a long time now.
These two were the leading run scorers of this series

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has a love affair with English playing conditions, and we are all aware of his phenomenal record in England, and this is exactly why it was shocking to see him struggle in the first three matches of this tour.

With scores of 4, 10 and 5 in the three matches, giving him a cumulative total of 19 runs in 3 matches, Dhawan's performance was the only down from the impeccable Indian batting order from this series.

Falling to Willey in two matches and getting himself run out another, this is probably the worst Shikhar could have performed in England. Hope he regains his form in the upcoming matches, but for now, his form in T20 series was a big thumbs down

Rating :- 3/10

Rohit Sharma

All Hail The Hitman! Talk about a game-changing performance that changed a challenging chase into one of the easiest one in recent times. With a century in the final T20, Rohit joined Colin Munro as the only two batsmen with 3 IT20 hundreds.

While his knock of 100 runs in 56 balls played the anchor role in the series decider in Bristol, his performance in the remaining two matches was not below par by any methods. He held one end of the wicket during the 1st match with his knock of 32 runs but failed to get going in the second fixture.

Rohit has been in sublime form as he finished the series as the highest run scorer. If his performance in this series is a sign, then we can surely expect him to perform big time in the ODI series as well.

Rating:- 9/10

KL Rahul

Wow, Who would have thought before the start of the series that Virat Kohli, India's longtime #3 batsman, would not play at that position in any match? I'll tell you, no one. And guess what, his replacement at that spot, KL Rahul, did a splendid job at that position.

While his class and talent was never in doubt, his impressive performance in IPL skyrocketed his stock, and he made full use of the opportunity given to him. A century in the first match made him the 2nd Indian after Rohit Sharma to score two T20I hundreds.

Thanks to that splendid knock of 101 runs in the opening match and a useful 19 in the final fixture, Rahul ended the series with 126 runs - the second highest in the series. Rahul will be hoping to carry onto this form in the ODI and Test series.

Rating:- 8.5/10

Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
England vs India, 2018: Top 5 run-getters for India...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 milestone that India could...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 4 records Indian players could break
RELATED STORY
England vs India, second T20I: Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India can win the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's probable playing XI for...
RELATED STORY
6 Player Battles to look forward during India vs England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons why India could outplay...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Yesterday
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us