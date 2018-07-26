India vs England Test Series 2018: 3 key player battles which might decide the outcome of the series

The first test between England and India gets underway on the 1st of August at Birmingham. It is a series between two powerhouses of Test cricket, and hence, every moment of the series is going to be crucial for both sides. Being the home side, the conditions will favor England and make life difficult for the Indian batsmen.

England are a well-balanced side, and have two of the greatest bowlers Test cricket has ever seen, along with Ben Stokes, who is arguably the best all-rounder in the world at the moment. The only chink in their armor is their weak middle order, who have been largely inconsistent. Hence, they will depend on their two premier bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson to counter the strong Indian batting-order.

India, on the other hand, have developed into a world-class team under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. They have talented batsmen in their side who have the ability to take on any world-class bowling attack. The only worry for India is the absence of their two strike bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Hence, the responsibility will now fall on the shoulders of Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma to take the majority of the 20 English wickets in each game. The Indian opening batsmen will also have the responsibility of negotiating the new ball in order to protect the shaky middle order.

The Test series is going to be an exciting affair, with India looking to prove their ability in overseas conditions. Let us have a look at the 3 key player battles to watch out for.

