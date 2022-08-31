India vs Hong Kong Prediction: Who will win today's Asia Cup 2022 match?

The last time Hong Kong played Team India in an international match, which was an ODI in the 2018 Asia Cup, they found themselves at an unprecedented 174/0 after 34 overs while chasing 286.

Hong Kong were only 112 runs away from the seemingly impossible, without even having lost any batters. Normalcy was soon restored, though, as the Men in Blue scalped eight quick wickets to earn themselves a 26-run win. India also went on to win the Asia Cup through a last-ball thriller against Bangladesh.

Four years down the line, Hong Kong haven't made significant strides in international cricket but are slowly establishing themselves as a team that can challenge the best in the world, if not beat them. India, on the other hand, are undoubtedly among the top three sides in white-ball cricket but haven't quite done enough to be considered the outright favorites for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

After all, India's top order looks highly insipid, with all three of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul going through a questionable run of form. There are a few holes in the middle order as well, one that is packed with right-handers. Hong Kong, meanwhile, did well enough in the Asia Cup qualifiers, beating Singapore, Kuwait and UAE to seal a spot in the main tournament.

Can Hong Kong push India to the limit once again? Or will Rohit and Co. follow Afghanistan into the Super 4?

Asia Cup 2022: Super 4 beckons for India as Hong Kong attempt the impossible again

2014 Asian Games - Day 14

Captain Nizakat Khan will be key for Hong Kong. Although he doesn't bowl much anymore, his exploits at the top of the order will set the tone for his team. His opening partner Yasim Murtaza, whose left-arm spin will be crucial against the army of right-handers in India's batting lineup, will also have a massive role to play.

Hong Kong's spin trio could prove to be India's biggest challenge. Veteran off-spinner Ehsan Khan was the Player of the Match in two of the team's games in the Asia Cup qualifiers, while leg-spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar remains a potent threat despite slightly underwhelming returns in his last six games across formats.

No. 3 Babar Hayat and No. 4 Kinchit Shah have come up with a few important knocks of late, but apart from the top four, Hong Kong don't have much firepower. If India manage to make early inroads, it could become all too easy for them to roll the opposition over for a paltry total.

The Men in Blue will be looking at giving some of their struggling batters a relatively favorable opposition to pile on the runs against. Rahul is known to come into his own against weaker teams, while Rohit's aggressive approach at the top will be one to watch out for. Kohli, who was India's joint-highest run-scorer against Pakistan, will want to take his falling T20I average back above 50 by playing a knock of some fluency.

Overall, India obviously have enough in the tank to overcome a significantly less formidable opposition in Hong Kong. A comfortable win that takes them into the Super 4 is on the cards.

Prediction: India to win Match 4 of the Asia Cup

LIVE POLL Q. Do Hong Kong stand a chance against India? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sai Krishna