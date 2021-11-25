India vs New Zealand 2021: 3 Indian players who have scored most runs in Tests in 2021

With the first Test between India and New Zealand looming large, the time is ripe to take a look at some of the key stats heading into the game on Thursday (November 23) at Kanpur.

The last time both sides met, India's batting was below par, although their journey to the World Test Championship (WTC) final saw some scintillating performances with the willow.

Three players have been major contributors to India's batting success. Ahead of the much-awaited Test encounter between both sides, we take a look at who these players are and some of their numbers.

#1 Rohit Sharma has scored the most Test runs by an Indian batter in 2021

With 906 runs so far, Rohit Sharma has enjoyed a solid Test run in 2021. That comes as great news for India, even though the opener has been rested for this series.

Sharma has been in prime form in whites and has firmly cemented himself as one of the regular openers in the side. This time around, the onus is on Mayank Agarwal and a young Shubman Gill to do the same.

#2 Rishabh Pant

A crisis man for India in crunch situations, Rishabh Pant's aggressive approach even in the longer format of the game has seen him reap some rewards. The Delhi Capitals captain scored 706 Test runs in 2021.

The 24-year old wicket-keeper batter will be crucial to India's fortunes with the absence of Virat Kohli. He is expected to play a more extended role not just in shepherding the lower order, but also making a stand if the top order crumbles.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara

India's No. 3 may not have had the greatest of Test seasons in recent times, barring that odd pearl of an innings, but his 591 runs show that he's in the mix to score big runs.

With the absence of Sharma and Kohli, a lot rests on Cheteshwar Pujara to play the kind of innings that only he can. The Saurashra batter will be keen to put up a solid performance in both Tests as India look to exact revenge after their WTC final loss to the Kiwis earlier this year.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee