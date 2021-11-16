IND vs NZ 2021: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before T20I series

Just two nights after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final, the New Zealand cricket team will take the field in Jaipur tomorrow to cross swords with India in the first T20I of the 3-match series.

India lost to New Zealand by eight wickets in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match. That loss played a massive role in India's early exit from the mega event.

The Men in Blue will be keen to avenge that defeat in the upcoming 3-match T20I series. Before the two nations lock horns again in the shortest format of the game, let's take a look at their head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

IND vs NZ head-to-head stats

New Zealand have a slender lead of 9-8 in their head-to-head record against India. As mentioned earlier, the Kiwis emerged victorious when the two teams battled in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

The last time India and New Zealand played a T20I match in India was back in November 2017. The Men in Blue defeated the Blackcaps by six runs in that game played at Greenfield International Stadium.

IND vs NZ: Numbers you need to know before T20I series

Among the players in New Zealand's squad for the T20I series against India, Tim Seifert has scored the highest runs. He has aggregated 280 runs, with his highest score being 84.

India's new T20I skipper Rohit Sharma is the leading run-getter for the Men in Blue in T20Is against the New Zealand cricket team. He has scored 352 runs, and his highest score has been 80.

Ish Sodhi is the highest wicket-taker (19 wickets) in India vs New Zealand T20Is. The right-arm leg-spinner won the Man of the Match award in the T20 World Cup 2021 match between the two nations.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken seven T20I wickets against the Blackcaps, the highest among the players in India's squad for the T20I series.

Edited by Parimal