India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy Final: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India beat New Zealand to become the 2025 Champions Trophy winners on March 9. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front in the big game, scoring 76 runs in a tense run-chase to help the Men in Blue win by four wickets.

Ad

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first in Dubai. The Kiwis produced a decent batting performance, setting a 252-run target for the Indian team. In response, India reached 254/6 in 49 overs to win their first Champions Trophy title since 2013.

In this article, we will look at the full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard and records from the 2025 Champions Trophy Final.

List of all award winners in India vs New Zealand match, 2025 Champions Trophy Final

Indian captain Rohit Sharma won the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock of 76 runs at the top of the order. Rohit smashed seven fours and three sixes to give an explosive start to the Indian team in the run-chase.

Ad

Trending

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra won the Player of the Series award for scoring 263 runs in just four matches. It is pertinent to note that this was the first time Ravindra played in the ICC Champions Trophy. Ravindra also won the Golden Bat for scoring the most runs in the mega event, while his teammate Matt Henry won the Golden Ball for taking 10 wickets.

Player of the Match: Rohit Sharma (76 off 83)

Ad

Player of the Series: Rachin Ravindra (263 runs)

Golden Bat: Rachin Ravindra (263 runs)

Golden Ball: Matt Henry (10 wickets)

India vs New Zealand scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell recorded a half-century each for New Zealand. Mitchell top-scored with a 101-ball 63, while Bracewell remained unbeaten on 53 runs off 40 balls.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each for India. Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja scalped one wicket each.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill provided India with an excellent start by stitching together a 105-run partnership for the first wicket. Although the New Zealand team bounced back by taking three wickets in quick succession, India's in-form middle order ensured that the Men in Blue won the match.

Shreyas Iyer missed out on his half-century by two runs. KL Rahul remained not out on 34 runs off 33 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja smashed the winning shot. Bracewell was the pick of the bowlers for the Kiwis, with figures of 2/28 in 10 overs.

Ad

IND vs NZ, 2025 Champions Trophy Final: Top records and stats from India vs New Zealand match

It was a memorable battle between India and New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final. Here are some of the top stats and records emerging from the 2025 Champions Trophy contest in Dubai:

Rohit Sharma became the first captain to win a Player of the Match award in ICC ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy matches. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli won their fourth ICC trophy, setting a new record for the most ICC trophies won by an Indian cricketer. Rohit Sharma has broken MS Dhoni's record for the most consecutive wins as a captain for India in ICC tournaments. Dhoni won 12 from 2012 to 2014, while Rohit's streak has reached 13 wins now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news