India vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: India player ratings as Varun & Shreyas fire Men in Blue to top of Group A

India finished their group-stage matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy on a high as they beat New Zealand by 44 runs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. With the win, the Men in Blue finished atop Group A and will face Australia in the first semifinal.

Ad

After Rohit Sharma lost yet another toss, the Kiwis elected to bowl first. Matt Henry's five-fer helped them restrict India to 249/9, a total that was around par for the conditions. Despite a fighting effort from Kane Williamson, New Zealand fell well short thanks to a trial by spin.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand.

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Varun takes maiden ODI 5-fer; Shreyas & Hardik impress

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma: 5/10

Ad

Trending

Rohit struck a couple of nice shots but tried to take on Kyle Jamieson when the ball stuck in the pitch a bit. While the shot was on, he could've taken a bit more time to assess the nature of the wicket. He rotated his bowlers well.

Shubman Gill: 3/10

Gill endured a rare failure as Matt Henry caught him in front with one that nipped back in. It's an issue that has bothered the opener before, but India won't be concerned about his form at all.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer: 9/10

The spirited Shreyas turned in an excellent knock in challenging conditions after India lost three wickets in the powerplay. He took his time in the powerplay and picked the right bowlers to attack. The No. 4 batter played superbly, although he fell to the short ball at a time when his team needed him to capitalize.

Virat Kohli: 4/10

Kohli looked to be positive right from the outset, but a stunner from Glenn Phillips sent him back to the pavilion. The consistency that once characterized his ODI batting seems to be missing.

Ad

Hardik Pandya: 9/10

Hardik played valuable hands with both bat and ball. He struck a few boundaries to take India to a fighting total despite struggling to time the ball at times and got the important wicket of the in-form Rachin Ravindra. The all-rounder is worth his weight in gold to the ODI team.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Axar chipped in with another handy cameo after coming to the crease with India in a tricky situation. The left-arm spinner's 10 overs were penetrative, although he had just one wicket off the last ball of his spell. He was excellent on the field as well.

Ad

Ravindra Jadeja: 7.5/10

Jadeja couldn't quite get going at the death as he too fell to a splendid catch at backward point. He generated appreciable turn and was relentlessly accurate for most of his spell.

KL Rahul: 4/10

Rahul made 23 runs before being softly dismissed by Mitchell Santner. His keeping was untidy as well. India will be concerned with his role in the team.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 10/10

Varun was superb in Dubai as he bamboozled the New Zealand batters with his speeds and variations. He finished with his first ODI five-fer, and dropping him for the semifinal seems impossible.

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav: 6.5/10

Kuldeep still isn't at his best as he lost his radar at times and bowled too slowly. But he picked up a couple of wickets and beat the bat a few times. The left-arm wrist-spinner needs to rediscover the bite in his bowling.

Mohammed Shami: 5/10

Shami bowled four uneventful overs that went for 15 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news