India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

India and New Zealand are scheduled to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday, January 21. Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the encounter.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, got off to a winning start in the series, but not before Michael Bracewell gave them an almighty scare. Bracewell smashed 140 runs off only 78 balls with the help of 12 fours and as many as 10 sixes. But the Black Caps lost by 12 runs while chasing 350.

After coming to bat after the fall of the fifth wicket, Bracewell stitched together an incredible 162-run partnership with Mitchell Santner, who also scored a half-century. He also hit the joint-fastest ODI hundred against India, equalling James Faulkner's and AB de Villiers' records.

But with 13 runs needed off five balls, Shardul Thakur trapped Bracewell in front to pull down the curtains on the match. After the match, Rohit Sharma conceded that India were feeling the heat when Bracewell was going all guns blazing.

For India, there were two big positives in the form of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj. Gill became the fifth Indian to score a double hundred. Mohammed Siraj carried on from where he left off against Sri Lanka, picking up a four-wicket haul.

India vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: January 21, 2023, Saturday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

India vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch in Raipur is expected to be an excellent one for batting. Bowlers may not have a lot of room for error. A high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

India vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and temperatures will be around the 31-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

India vs New Zealand Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

India vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Despite not having two of their big players, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, New Zealand showed that they can give opponents a run for their money. They have chased well off late and it won’t be a surprise if they win the second game while batting second.

Prediction: The team batting second to win.

India vs New Zealand TV and Live Streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

