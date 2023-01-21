India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Having clinched the first ODI in Hyderabad by 12 runs, Team India will look to seal the three-match series when they meet New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday, January 21. Hyderabad saw a run feast as the Men in Blue put up 349 for 8 batting first, while the Kiwis responded with 337.

India’s innings was dominated by opener Shubman Gill, who smashed a brilliant double hundred, becoming the youngest to notch up 200 in one-dayers. However, the next best score of the innings was 34 by captain Rohit Sharma. That is an area the hosts would want to improve upon. In the past as well, the team has been lifted by individual brilliance.

Although bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defended the side over their inability to run through the New Zealand lower-order in a press conference on Friday, it is an area of concern as Michael Bracewell dominated the Indian bowling with astounding ease. Mhambrey assured that the team has learnt some important lessons and will implement the same in Raipur.

Today's IND vs NZ toss result

India have won the toss in Raipur. After going blank for a few moments, Rohit Sharma confirmed that they will bowl first. He explained:

“I forgot what we wanted to do. We just want to challenge ourselves under difficult conditions, but we'll bowl first.”

India are going in with an unchanged playing XI. New Zealand are also going in with the same team since Ish Sodhi ‘hasn't still pulled up well’.

IND vs NZ - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

Today's IND vs New Zealand pitch report

According to Murali Kartik, the surface has got some cracks. There is an even covering of grass. Grant Elliot reckons it’s going to provide a little bit of pace and bounce. Dew becomes a factor; you definitely want to bowl (first). He, however concluded that it’s a brilliant batting surface.

Today's IND vs NZ match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (c & wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy

IND vs NZ - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

