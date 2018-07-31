India to tour New Zealand in January 2019

The Indian men's and women's cricket team will travel to New Zealand in January 2019 for an ODI and T20I series.

The men's ODI series will begin on January 23 and they will play five ODIs before playing three T20Is. On the other hand, the women's side will be playing three ODIs and three T20Is.

The schedule was announced via a Press Release.

"We think it's another strong schedule in which we've continued the philosophy of taking international cricket to some of our most popular boutique grounds over the school holiday period. It's exciting to have the India men's and women's team here. The men are currently ranked No. 2 in ODIs and T20s - and the women arrive as ICC Cricket World Cup finalists," said Anthony Crummy, the CEO of New Zealand Cricket.

"It's also healthy to be driving greater exposure and appeal in the women's game. All six of the WHITE FERNS' fixtures will be televised live for the first time in New Zealand history," he continued.

The ODIs and T20Is will be played at Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Napier, and Mount Maunganui.

The men and women sides will play their T20Is on the same day, however, the ODIs will be played one day prior to the men's ODIs.

Apart from this, the India A side will tour New Zealand as well. They will play three four-day matches at Mt Maunganui, Seddon Park and Cobham Oval. This will be followed by three limited-overs games as well.

The New Zealand cricket team will also be hosting Sri Lanka before India, for two Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

Bangladesh will travel to New Zealand as well after the conclusion of the India tour, for three ODIs and three Tests in February and March 2019.

Here is the schedule:

1st ODI - January 23 - Napier

2nd ODI - January 26 - Mount Maunganui

3rd ODI - January 28 - Mount Maunganui

4th ODI - January 31 - Hamilton

5th ODI - February 3 - Wellington

1st T20I - February 6 - Wellington

2nd T20I - February 8 - Auckland

3rd T20I - February 10 - Hamilton