India vs New Zeland, Match Preview (2nd ODI): Predicted 11, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Virat Kohli

With the momentum that the Indian team was carrying into the ODI series, the result of the first game was somewhat unexpected. However, considering the fact that the last three games of the T20I series were decided by small margins, New Zealand knew they had got the tools to beat India.

The composure that the Kiwis showed in the pursuit of a huge target of 348 in Hamilton, it would have sky-rocketed their confidence.

India, on the other hand, would reflect on some of the selection decisions that they made for the game. Navdeep Saini had excelled with the ball in the last couple of games of the ODI series against Australia, but the Indian team management still went with Shardul Thakur in Hamilton who proved to be really expensive.

Preferring Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal was also a debatable decision as Kuldeep didn’t have too much of game time on the tour ahead of the first ODI.

While India would believe they should have bowled much better to defend 347, they perhaps would like to reflect on their batting tempo as well, in the middle phase of the innings where they could have scored a little quicker and could have batted New Zealand out of the game completely.

New Zealand would be happy with the fact that their most experienced batsman Ross Taylor, who was not able to finish off the games in the T20I series, got the job done brilliantly in the first ODI. The Blackcaps would now want the veteran to carry his form right through the series.

Match Details

Date: February 8, 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 07:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Weather Forecast

Auckland will be cloudy on Saturday, but it won’t rain as per the forecast. The minimum and the maximum temperature during the day will be 18 degree Celsius and 21 degree Celsius respectively, which is really pleasant for the game of cricket. The humidity will, however, be a little on the higher side.

Pitch Report

Eden Park is a very high scoring ground. While it’s because of the fact that the bounce in the pitch is quite even and the ball comes on to the bat nicely for stroke-play, the dimension of this ground is one of the smallest in the world which allows even the mistimed shots to go over the fence.

It’s a very hard ground to defend which is why the captain who wins the toss will prefer to chase.

Probable XI

India: India fielded two debutants in the first ODI in Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. Although neither of them got a big score, they should get another go. KL Rahul looked comfortable batting at no. 5, while Kedar Jadhav did the finishing job quite decently as well.

India might contemplate a couple of changes in the bowling department. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav might have to make way for Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal respectively.

Predicted XI: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tim Southee was very expensive once again as he was right through the T20I series and New Zealand would probably want to replace him now with Scott Kuggeleijn who was very impressive with the new ball in the T20Is.

Tom Blundell, who played his first ODI in Hamilton, couldn’t make the most of his opportunity, but in all likelihood, he will be persisted with and will continue batting at no. 3.

Predicted XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (C& WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett

Prediction

New Zealand would be very high on confidence having got over the line in Hamilton. Although India are an incredibly strong side, they are under pressure now and New Zealand might be able to capitalize on the situation. The prediction is for New Zealand to win the match and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

Broadcast details

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3

Online: Hotstar