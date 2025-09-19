India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch history and T20I records

Team India will face Oman in match number 12 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. This will be a dead rubber since the Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super Four round, while Oman have been knocked out. India, though, will be keen to maintain their impressive momentum heading into the next round.

After hammering hosts UAE by nine wickets in their opening group match in Dubai, India went on to beat Pakistan by seven wickets at the same venue. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding, with seven wickets in two games, winning back-to-back Player of the Match awards. Opener Abhishek Sharma has also got the team off to rollicking starts.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav scored a crucial 47* in the chase against Pakistan, while Tilak Varma also chipped in with 31. India would, however, like to give some batting practice to the likes of Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel. In the bowling department, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been benched so far, could come in for Jasprit Bumrah.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium T20I records

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted 74 T20Is so far. Teams that have won the toss have ended up winning 39 games, while sides that have lost the toss have won 35 matches. So the coin doesn't seem to have a significant impact in the T20I matches played at the venue.

Here are some other important stats to know from T20I matches played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi:

T20I matches played: 74

Won by teams batting first: 32

Won by teams batting second: 42

Highest individual score: 117* - Shaiman Anwar (UAE) vs PNG, 2017

Best bowling figures: 4/13 - Craig Young (IRE) vs Nigeria, 2019

Highest team total: 225/7 - Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2023

Lowest team total: 84 - Bangladesh vs South Africa, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 174/2 - South Africa vs Ireland, 2024

Average first innings score: 145

Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi offers something for both batters and bowlers. If we look at the last two Asia Cup 2025 matches, bowlers have been among the wickets, but batters have also scored runs. There is purchase off the surface, so wickets fall early, but once batters get their eye in, they can score big.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium last T20I

The last T20I played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi was match 11 of Asia Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The latter won the toss and batted first in the Group B match. Afghanistan posted 169-8, but Sri Lanka chased down the total in 18.4 overs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 171/4 (Kusal Mendis 74*, Nuwan Thushara 4/18) beat Afghanistan 169/8 (Mohammad Nabi 60, Azmatullah Omarzai 1/10) by 6 wickets.

