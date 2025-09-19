India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will face Oman in match number 12 of Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The game will be a dead rubber as the Men in Blue have qualified for the Super Four round from Group A, while Oman have been knocked out. India will look to continue their winning run in the T20 tournament, while Oman would be looking to play for some pride.
After thumping hosts UAE by nine wickets in their opening group game in Dubai, the Men in Blue got the better of arch-rivals Pakistan by seven wickets at the same venue. Opener Abhishek Sharma has got off to rollicking starts in both matches, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav found some rhythm in the game against Pakistan. Shubman Gill and Tilak Varma have also got some runs, but the likes of Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel would like some time at the crease.
In the bowling department, left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been absolutely sensational, claiming seven wickets in two games while giving little away. Axar and Varun Chakaravarthy have provided him with good support, while Jasprit Bumrah has also done well. There are strong chances that India could rest Bumrah for the game against Oman and bring in Arshdeep Singh.
IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 telecast channel list in India
In India, the live telecast of India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match can be watched on the Sony Sports network channels. The IND vs OMA Group A game can be followed live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and Sony Sports 5. The live coverage of the match will begin at 7:00 PM IST, while the game will start at 8:00 PM. Toss will take place at 7:30 PM.
IND vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming in India
In India, the live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 clash will be available on the Sony LIV app as well and the website. Fans must have a subscription plan to watch the game.
As per details available on the website, Sony LIV currently offers three subscription plans, which are as follows - Mobile Only (₹699/year), LIV Premium (₹1,499/year) and LIV Premium (₹399/month).
Live streaming of the India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match in Abu Dhabi can also be watched on the Fancode app and the website. A Match Pass to watch the IND vs OMA game can be purchased at ₹35. A Tour Pass to watch all remaining matches of the tournament can be bought for ₹149.
