India vs Oman Highlights, 2025 Asia Cup: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 12 ft. Hardik Pandya

India secured a 21-run victory over Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup on Friday, September 19. It was the final group-stage fixture of the continental event.Suryakumar Yadav won the toss for Team India and elected to bat first. Opener Abhishek Sharma once again helped the Men in Blue get off to a flying start with a blistering 38-run knock from 15 balls.Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was promoted to the No. 3 spot and made the most of the opportunity. The 30-year-old was the top performer with the bat in the innings, finishing with 56 runs from 45 deliveries.Tilak Varma (29 off 18 balls) and Axar Patel (25 off 13 balls) also played impactful cameos as the side registered 188/8 in 20 overs. Shah Faisal, Jiten Ramanandi and Aamir Kaleem took two wickets apiece.Oman's run chase kicked off with a 56-run opening stand from 52 balls between Kaleem and Jatinder Singh. Kaleem (64 off 46 balls) and Hammad Mirza (51 off 33 balls) gave the team some hope with their respective half-centuries.However, their efforts went in vain as Oman ultimately finished 167/4 after 20 overs. They ended their 2025 campaign winless, having suffered three back-to-back defeats.India, on the other hand, continue to remain unbeaten and will now face Pakistan in the Super 4 stage. The match will be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 21.On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the IND vs OMA 2025 Asia Cup match that generated buzz among the fans:#1 Hardik Pandya's stunning boundary catch to dismiss Aamir KaleemHammad Mirza and Aamir Kaleem's 93-run (55 balls) stand for the first wicket ended in the 18th over of the run chase. Hardik Pandya provided India with the important breakthrough with his catching brilliance.On the fourth ball of the over, pacer Harshit Rana bowled a full-length delivery on the stumps. Kaleem flicked it and seemed to have got a decent connection. Hardik quickly moved to his right and completed a spectacular catch at the boundary.You can watch Hardik's catch below:#2 Two Team India batters get involved in unlucky run outsHardik Pandya didn't get a chance to bat in the team's first two matches of the 2025 Asia Cup. The team management sent him at No. 4 against Oman. However, he scored just one run before losing his wicket due to an unlucky runout.Sanju Samson played a straight drive off Jiten Ramanandi's bowling on the third ball of the eighth over. The bowler tried to stop it, but the ball touched his fingers and crashed into the stumps at the non-striker's end.Hardik was outside the crease at the time and was adjudged run-out. Interestingly, Arshdeep Singh too lost his wicket in the same fashion in the 19th over.#3 Abhishek Sharma takes Shakeel Ahmed to the cleanersOman were off to an impressive start with the ball. Shah Faisal bowled a brilliant wicket maiden, and India were 6/1 after two overs. However, Abhishek Sharma showed no signs of pressure and launched a counter-attack.He started the third over by hitting a four towards the square-leg region off left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed. The southpaw followed it up by smashing a six on the leg side.The over ended with Abhishek clearing the mid-on fielder to hit another four. The swashbuckling batter struck a total of two sixes and five fours during his entertaining knock.