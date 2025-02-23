India vs Pakistan, 2025 Champions Trophy: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and ODI records

Dubai International Cricket Stadium will play host to the marquee clash between India and Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, February 23. It is the second time this decade that Dubai will host an ICC trophy match between Pakistan and India.

Back in 2021, Dubai hosted a T20 World Cup match between the two Asian giants. Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets on that occasion. However, India have defeated Pakistan in three separate ICC events since that contest.

India will aim to continue their dominance against Pakistan when they take the field in Dubai. On that note, here's a look at the pitch history of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai ODI records

Fifty-nine ODI matches have been played in Dubai. Teams batting second have won 35 times. However, in the last match, Bangladesh opted to bat first after Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss.

Here are some crucial stats from the last 59 ODI matches played in Dubai:

Matches played: 59

Won by teams batting first: 22

Won by teams batting second: 35

Tied: 1

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 144 - Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN) vs Sri Lanka, 2022

Best bowling figures: 6/38 - Shahid Afridi (PAK) vs Australia, 2009

Highest team total: 355/5 - England vs Pakistan, 2015

Lowest team total: 91 - Namibia vs UAE, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 287/8 - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, 2013

Average first innings score: 220.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch report

The Dubai pitch report will be broadcast live from the stadium before the toss. Generally, the pitch is slow, and anything around 280 should be a good score in the first innings.

In the India vs Bangladesh game, Towhid Hridoy and Shubman Gill smashed a century each. However, the run rate of both teams was less than five.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai last ODI

India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the previous ODI played on this ground. Bangladesh lost five wickets in the powerplay itself, but Hridoy's ton and Jaker Ali's half-century lifted them to 228. Chasing 229, India reached 231/4 in 46.3 overs, riding on Gill's unbeaten hundred.

Fast bowlers took 10 out of the 14 wickets that fell in the India vs Bangladesh game. The batters smashed a total of eight sixes in that ODI. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Bangladesh 228 (Towhid Hridoy 100, Mohammed Shami 5/53) lost to India 231/4 (Shubman Gill 101*, Rishad Hossain 2/38) by 6 wickets.

