India vs Pakistan: 3 reasons why India are the favourites in this Asia Cup match

This year, the Asia Cup has reverted to the 50-over format as it looks to provide optimal match preparation for five out of the six participating teams for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. As always, the much-awaited clash in this Asia Cup will be an India vs Pakistan match slated to be held on August 2.

Pakistan started their campaign with an emphatic win over Nepal in the first match and lay down the perfect marker. India will kickstart their tournament with this high-voltage encounter against the arch-rivals. The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match on Saturday presents yet another chance for cricketers from both teams to rise as heroes.

Here we take look at three reasons why India are favourites against Pakistan in this Asia Cup match:

#3 An experienced batting order

India has a lot of experience at the top

In Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja, India have one of the most experienced batting order in the competition. Both Rohit and Kohli are returning after a brief break and will be keen to set the tone ahead of the World Cup.

They have been quite successful against Pakistan in Asia Cup in recent years and in familiar conditions in Sri Lanka, the top order will be eager to get cracking against Pakistan’s high-quality bowling unit.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has scored 745 runs in 22 ODIs at the Asia Cup and he enjoys the conditions on offer. His start at the top of the order will be crucial for India’s chances in the competition.

#2 Variety in middle phase

Kuldeep can be Rohit's wicket-taker in the middle overs

One of India’s big problems in ODIs in the recent past has been the lack of wickets in the middle phase. As such, India seem to have included bowlers who can not only control the flow of runs, but also pick up wickets in the middle phase.

The likes of Prasidh Krishna and Hardik Pandya can keep the batters honest with their back of length bowling approach, while Kuldeep Yadav, with his wrist spin, can be the wicket-taker. Rohit also has the services of Ravindra Jadeja in the middle phase.

Typically, Pakistan’s middle order has struggled to find momentum against good spinners and hence, the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will be tough propositions. India can also utilise Axar Patel if the pitch on offer appears to be dry and on the slower side.

#1 Bowling attack to target Pakistan’s top order

Bumrah will be keen to set an early marker

Pakistan are hugely dependent on the top order – Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, and Babar Azam have been critical to the success of the team. This is where, India can break open the match. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are potent with the new ball and invariably pick up wickets.

In the last four ODIs, Fakhar Zaman has managed only 2, 30, 27 and 14 and while, he still might start this game against India, he can be targeted by the Indian bowlers. Babar Azam started this tournament with a terrific ton against Nepal, but he will be challenged by the Indian bowlers.