India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: 3 players who won the crucial match for India

Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
164   //    19 Sep 2018, 23:40 IST

India had a very comfortable outing against Pakistan as they beat them with eight wickets in hand. The Indian bowlers bowled superb line and length and so were able to restrict Pakistan to just 162 runs. The runs on board were too less to defend against probably the best ODI team in the world right now.

The Pakistani batsmen played poor shots, were quite impatient on the crease and went rashly after the part-time Kedar Jadhav. Hence, here they lost the plot and couldn't recover to post a respectable total to defend against a good Indian batting line-up without Virat Kohli. The Indian batsmen effortlessly chased down this total to deliver Pakistan their first defeat in this Asia Cup

Let us have a look at the 3 players who helped India win this match.

#3 Kedar Jadhav

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final

Kedar Jadhav was the unlikely hero in today's crucial encounter against Pakistan. Being a part-time bowler capable of bowling 5-6 overs in a match, Jadhav surprised the opposition today with his variations, thanks to his round-arm action. Pakistani batsmen tried to go after him as he was the sixth bowler but were quite unsuccessful and lost the game here.

Kedar Jadhav bowled a total of 9 overs and picked up 3 wickets by giving away just 23 runs at an economy rate of 2.56. He also picked up the important wicket of the opposite teams' captain Sarfraz Ahmed who has the ability to stay on the wicket for a long time and score big runs for his team.

His ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs was helpful for India as they restricted Pakistan to just 162 runs.

