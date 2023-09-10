India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch history and ODI records

R Premadasa Stadium will host the Super Fours match between India and Pakistan on Sunday, September 10. It is the second clash between the two Asian giants in this year's Asia Cup. The two teams met in the group stage last week, where rain forced the teams to share points.

This time around, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has planned a reserve day in case rain interrupts the proceedings during the India vs Pakistan match. Heavy rain is expected in Colombo today, which is why the groundsmen at the R Premadasa Stadium will have to work hard to make a full contest possible.

Before the action gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history of the stadium in Colombo.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records & stats

The pitch in Colombo equally helps the bowlers and the batters. Sri Lanka battled Bangladesh on this ground yesterday, where half-centuries from Sadeera Samarwickrama and Kusal Mendis guided the Lankans to 257/9 in 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 236 runs.

The batters may find it a bit challenging to tackle the spinners on this ground. Here are some other vital stats you need to know from previous ODIs hosted by Colombo:

Matches played: 142

Matches won by teams batting first: 77

Matches won by teams batting second: 55

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 8

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 6/20 - Angelo Mathews (SL) vs. India, 2009

Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 86 - Netherlands vs. Sri Lanka, 2002

Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2022

Average first innings score: 226

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

Teams batting first have been more successful than teams chasing a target at this venue. Hence, the captain winning the toss may look to bat first, post big runs on the board and put the opposition under pressure. However, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will have to consider the rain forecast as well.

As mentioned ahead, spinners should receive some help from the conditions in Colombo. Overall, it will be a decent cricketing wicket on offer.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Last ODI match

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in the last ODI match at this venue. Sadeera Samarwickrama's 93-run knock helped Sri Lanka post 257 runs on the board.

In reply, Bangladesh got all out for 236 runs despite a 97-ball 82 from Towhid Hridoy. Nineteen wickets fell in the match, with pacers bagging 13 of them.