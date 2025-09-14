India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and T20I records

Team India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in match number six of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Group A clash will be the second match for both teams. The Men in Blue beat hosts UAE by nine wickets in their first match in Dubai, while Pakistan thumped Oman by 93 runs at the same venue.

Suryakumar Yadav and co. proved too good for UAE in their first match. Bowling first, India knocked over the hosts for just 57 in 13.1 overs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed 4-7 in 2.1 overs, while medium pacer Shivam Dube also impressed with figures of 3-4 from two overs.

In the chase, India cruised home in 4.3 overs, registering their quickest T20I win in terms of overs. Abhishek Sharma smashed 30 off 16 balls, hitting two fours and three sixes. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 20 off nine deliveries.

Dubai Stadium T20I records

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has played host to 95 T20Is so far. Teams that have won the toss have ended up winning 55 matches, while team losing the toss have won 40 matches.

Here are some other important stats to know from T20I matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

T20I matches played: 95

Won by teams batting first: 47

Won by teams batting second: 48

Highest individual score: 122* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022

Highest team total: 212/2 - India vs Afghanistan, 2022

Lowest team total: 55 - West Indies vs England, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 184/8 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2022

Average first innings score: 144

Dubai Stadium pitch report

It's difficult to read too much into the pitch from the two matches played in Dubai in Asia Cup 2025. India and Pakistan had it all too easy against UAE and Oman respectively. Traditionally, though, the surface at the venue has offered enough for bowlers to keep them interested. The average first innings score at the venue is 144 and, although they lost the game, Oman did manage to hold Pakistan to 160.

Dubai Stadium last T20I

The last T20I played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was between Pakistan and Oman on September 12 in the ongoing Asia Cup. Batting first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted 160-7 and then bowled out Oman to 67 in 16.4 overs. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: Pakistan 160/7 (Mohammad Haris 66, Aamir Kaleem 3/31) beat Oman 67 (Hammad Mirza 27, Faheem Ashraf 2/6) by 93 runs.

