India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will battle against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28. This is the first time in Asia Cup history that Pakistan and India will compete in the final match of the tournament.

Pakistan qualified for the final after defeating Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Super Fours round. Meanwhile, India are undefeated in the competition. India have already defeated Pakistan twice, and they will be keen to complete a hat-trick of victories over their arch-rivals.

A packed house is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the Asia Cup 2025 Final. Before the match begins, here's a quick preview for the upcoming clash between India and Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final match details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Final.

Date and Time: September 28, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

India vs Pakistan probable playing 11s

India

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan

Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Agha Salman (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Abrar Ahmed and Haris Rauf.

India vs Pakistan pitch report

The previous match between India and Sri Lanka was a high-scoring thriller in Dubai. Both teams scored more than 200 runs. If the same pitch is used, another high-scoring match could be on the cards.

India vs Pakistan weather forecast

The weather forecast hints that the sky will be clear for the Asia Cup Final between India and Pakistan. Temperature will loom around 34 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels are expected to be in the range of 60%.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming details

India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)

UAE: CricLife

Australia: Kayo Sports

USA: Willow TV.

