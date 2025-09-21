India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai pitch history and T20I records

Team India and Pakistan will battle it out in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. The Men in Blue topped Group A, with six points and a net run rate of +3.547. Pakistan finished second in the same group. When the two sides clashed last week, India got the better of their arch-rivals by seven wickets.

Without a doubt, Team India have been the best side in the tournament so far. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been absolutely brilliant, with eight wickets at an average of six. When India and Pakistan clashed in the group stage, Kuldeep was the Player of the Match for his figures of 3-18. Abhishek Sharma has been scintillating at the top of the order.

India had rested key bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy for the dead rubber against Oman. Both of them should be back in the playing XI for the Super 4 clash against Pakistan. However, it would be interesting to see India's playing combination in case all-rounder Axar Patel does not recover in time from the blow to the head he suffered while fielding against Oman.

Dubai Stadium T20I records

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted 99 T20Is so far. Teams that have won the toss have ended up winning 57 matches, while sides that have lost the toss have emerged victorious in 42 games. The flip of the coin thus seems to have some sort of an impact on the contest.

Here are some other important stats to know from T20I matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium:

T20I matches played: 99

Won by teams batting first: 48

Won by teams batting second: 51

Highest individual score: 122* - Virat Kohli (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) vs Afghanistan, 2022

Highest team total: 212/2 - India vs Afghanistan, 2022

Lowest team total: 55 - West Indies vs England, 2021

Highest successful run-chase: 184/8 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2022

Average first innings score: 144

Dubai Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has always had something in it for the bowlers - pacers and spinners. This is evident from the fact that the average first innings score at the venue is just over 140. Runs scoring has not been easy in the last three matches played at the venue. Pakistan were held to 146-9 when they batted first at the venue against UAE.

Dubai Stadium last T20I

The last T20I played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium was the first Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2025 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on September 20. Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets, chasing down a target of 169.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 169/6 (Saif Hassan 61, Mustafizur Rahman 3/20) beat Sri Lanka 168/7 (D Shanaka 64* & 2/21, W Hasaranga 2/22) by 4 wickets

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

