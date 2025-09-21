India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will play their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s round against Pakistan on September 21. It will be the first game for Pakistan in the Super 4s round as well.
Both teams locked horns during the group stage of the mega event last Sunday, where India defeated Pakistan comfortably. Captain Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian team from the front by scoring an unbeaten 37-ball 47*, helping the team chase down a 128-run target without breaking much sweat.
India will aim to replicate that performance when they take on Pakistan in the Super 4s round. Before the big game begins at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here's a look at the probable XIs, weather forecast and other details to know about this Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s game.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match details
Match: India vs Pakistan, Match 2, Super 4s round.
Date and Time: September 21, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
India vs Pakistan probable playing 11s
India
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.
Pakistan
Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed.
India vs Pakistan pitch report
Spin bowlers enjoyed a lot of success during the previous India vs Pakistan match played in Dubai. Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav won the Man of the Match award for his three-wicket haul. A high-scoring game is unlikely to happen in Dubai.
India vs Pakistan weather forecast
The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 35 degrees Celsius during the match hours in Dubai. The sky will be clear with periodic clouds, and there is 0% chance of rain during the match hours.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s live streaming details
India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)
UAE: CricLife
USA: Willow TV
Australia: Kayo Sports.
