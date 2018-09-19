India Vs Pakistan: Four key battles to watch out

India kicked off their start to the tournament with a hard-fought victory against the minnows Hong Kong. There are some positives and negatives from the game; perhaps this encounter was an eye-opener for the skipper Rohit Sharma and the Indian team. With few hours left to the most coveted match of the tournament, India vs Pakistan, it is time to start over the discussions for the clash of Asian giants. Though the skippers Rohit and Sarfaraz mentioned it to be just like other matches, the intensity of the match is quite a high profile one. Over 1.5 billion people will remain glued to their TV screen supporting their nations from the core of their heart.

The India-Pak rivalry has been one of the biggest contest in the course of the game. Since India and Pakistan no longer play any bilateral series, the battle becomes much more spine-chilling.

Both the teams have played 11 matches against each other in Asia Cup and have managed to grab five wins each, so it will be quite interesting to see which side gets the upper hand.

Apart from the Indo-Pak rivalry, there will be few mini-battles seen among the players.

#4. Babar Azam vs Yuzvendra Chahal

Babar Azam is one of the pillars of Pakistan's batting as he holds the no.3 spot. Babar had a prolific run in the international cricket over the last couple of years. He is second fastest (no of innings taken) to reach 2000 runs in ODI cricket averaging over 54.22.

On the other side is the Indian spin sensation Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuzi is a smart cricketer and has a plethora of tactics to deceive the batsman. Chahal showed up in the match against Hong Kong where he scalped three wickets for 46 runs. Babar is a good player of spin and it will be great to see how he faces the menace of Chahal.

