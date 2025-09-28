India vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Asia Cup Final match?

For the third time in as many Sundays, India and Pakistan will meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This time, it'll be in the summit clash of the Asia Cup 2025 - a first in 17 editions of the men's event.

The last two Sundays ended with India being the happier side, but that won't count for much if they finish on the wrong end on the result on September 28. Pakistan are desperate for an opportunity to one-up their arch-rivals, and all that happened in the group stage and the Super 4 round will be forgotten.

The Men in Blue are the favorites for the final, but knockout games in multi-national tournaments always have a slice of unpredictability. An enthralling clash between two sides beckons.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

2025 Asia Cup: Can unbeaten India cross the final hurdle?

India v United Arab Emirates - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

There's no doubt that India are the favorites for the final, but there are a few concerns. The Men in Blue will have to sacrifice either a second specialist pacer or batting depth, while key players like Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson haven't been in the best of form lately.

If Abhishek Sharma doesn't fire at the top of the order, can India sustain their run-scoring momentum over the course of the innings? Pakistan's bowlers have been in decent rhythm in the 2025 Asia Cup so far, and they cannot be underestimated at a Dubai venue that has been a touch unpredictable.

Pakistan, however, have massive concerns in the batting department. Captain Salman Ali Agha has been woefully out of touch, while Saim Ayub hasn't been able to buy a run. If not for bail-out acts from Shaheen Afridi, the Men in Green might not even be in the final.

India will be careful not to take Pakistan lightly, but they are still expected to come out on top on Sunday. Their sheer bowling quality, in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, should get them over the line.

Prediction: India to win the Asia Cup 2025 Final.

