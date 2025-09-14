India vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Asia Cup match?

The Asia Cup has always delivered on its promise of gripping India vs Pakistan contests, and the 2025 edition promises to be no different. The arch-rivals will face off in Match 6 of the competition at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

India are widely regarded as the best T20I side in the world. They're currently the defending champions of the T20 World Cup and have been on a tear in bilateral encounters as well.

Pakistan, like their rivals, are going through a period of transition. But theirs hasn't been as smooth despite the exclusion of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, whose T20 game was proving a real roadblock to the team's success. With clear holes in both departments, Mike Hesson and his men will need some time to finetune their ideal personnel and approach.

Nevertheless, neither side will have any room for error. The fresh political tensions between the two teams has added another layer of intrigue, and they'll need to put their best foot forward.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

2025 Asia Cup: India start as favorites vs unpredictable Pakistan

India thrashed the United Arab Emirates by a convincing nine-wicket margin in their opening game of the 2025 Asia Cup. Pakistan recorded a comfortable win as well, setting the stage of an enterprising Group A clash.

It'll bother the Men in Blue that they couldn't give many of their players enough game time against the UAE. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. will still certainly enter their clash against their arch-rivals as the favorites.

India have a splendid spin pairing in the form of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, with Jasprit Bumrah being as deadly as ever with the ball. Although their current combination leaves them a pacer short, they have enough firepower to beat the best sides on the planet.

Pakistan, too, went in with an extra spinner in their opening clash. That shouldn't trouble their opponents too much though, with excellent players of spin decorating the middle order.

Pakistan are an unpredictable team, and they've often found a way to challenge India with their backs against the wall. On Sunday, however, they are the clear underdogs and might find it difficult to compete with the best T20I side in the world.

Prediction: India to win Match 6 of Asia Cup 2025.

