India vs Pakistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's 2025 Asia Cup Super 4 match?

Ahead of the Super 4 stage of the 2025 Asia Cup, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav made it a point to mention that cricket takes precedence. That usually goes without saying, but amid the current political climate, as well as Suryakumar's own statements in the post-match presentation following the team's previous encounter against Pakistan, it needed to be said.

On Sunday, September 21, India and Pakistan will lock horns once again at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. There have been a number of controversies so far in the tournament. The Men in Blue refused to shake hands with their arch-rivals following the clash, while Pakistan then took offence to match referee Andy Pycroft's actions and nearly didn't show up for their next group-stage clash.

Pakistan also didn't attend the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's clash, and all is clearly not well behind the scenes. However, all of that won't matter much when the first ball is bowled in Dubai - as Suryakumar said, at that point, everything will be reduced to a contest between batter and bowler.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

2025 Asia Cup: Unbeaten India start as favorites vs struggling Pakistan

India are the clear favorites for this game despite their slightly unconvincing win over Oman. Suryakumar and company were clearly low on intensity for that clash and are expected to witness the returns of their two key bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan, in the post Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan era, haven't been able to get things right. Saim Ayub has notched up three ducks in a row, while captain Salman Ali Agha has eaten up deliveries through the middle overs. Their condition would be a lot worse if not for some unexpected sixes from Shaheen Afridi and some unexpected wickets from Ayub.

Pakistan are an unpredictable side, and they've often found a way to challenge India even when being far from their best. On Sunday, however, they aren't likely to be in with a shout and might find it difficult to even compete against the best T20I side in the competition and in the world.

Prediction: India to win Match 14 of Asia Cup 2025.

