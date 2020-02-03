×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

India vs Pakistan Match Preview (U19 World Cup, Semi-Final): Predicted 11, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Fambeat Cricket
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 03 Feb 2020, 11:02 IST

India vs Pakistan
India vs Pakistan

Any game of cricket between India and Pakistan is always an eye-catching affair as the two countries have traditionally been arch-rivals and have been involved in some breathtaking encounters over the years.

Both India and Pakistan have been very dominant in the tournament so far. While India have maintained a 100% win record, Pakistan could win only two out of their three games at the group stage, as the third one was abandoned due to rain.

The conditions in South Africa haven’t been the easiest for batting and only those batsmen, who have shown the willingness to grind and graft, have been able to succeed.

While India have got a lot of quality with the bat both at the top as well as in the middle order, the Pakistani youngsters have also shown tremendous discipline in terms of how they have gone about their batting.

The fact that both the teams registered fairly comprehensive victories over their opponents in the quarter-final means both will come into the semi-final round full of confidence and will back themselves to get the better of their arch-rivals.

Match Details

Date: February 4, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 01:30 PM (IST)

Venue: JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom

 

Advertisement

Weather Forecast

Potchefstroom will be cloudy and there might be a little bit of swing in the air for the fast bowlers. However, no rain has been forecasted at any stage of the day which is great news for the fans. The maximum temperature during the day will be 31 degree Celsius which is not very high. 

Pitch Report

India had played their quarter-final fixture against Australia on the same ground and it was not one of those surfaces where the ball was coming onto the bat nicely. The ball was holding into the surface and was seaming a little bit as well. It might be no different this time around and the batsmen will have to showcase skills of a high standard to score runs on this pitch.

Probable XI

India: India will have high hopes with Kartik Tyagi again who not only swung the new ball to perfection in the quarter-final against Australia but bowled at a very encouraging pace as well. 

Most of Kartik’s deliveries clocked over 140 KPH on the speed gun and the Aussie batsmen weren’t comfortable facing him at any point, either with the new or the old ball. India would want the young speedster to make an early mark against Pakistan as well.

India’s other trump card will be Yashasvi Jaiswal who is the highest scorer for the men in blue in the tournament, having scored 207 runs in 4 games at an average of 82.47 and a strike rate of over 100. If Jaiswal gets off to a good start at the top of the order, he has the ability to bat deep and bat long.

Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Pakistan: Pakistan doesn’t have a single player in the list of top 10 leading run-scorers or top 10 leading wicket-takers in the tournament, but they have played collectively as a unit and have got the job done.

They would be looking for another solid start from Mohammad Huraira who was controversially mankaded in the quarter-final against Afghanistan when he was batting on 64.

Abbas Afridi, who has taken 9 wickets in 4 games for Pakistan so far, might be a tricky customer to deal with from India’s point of view as he has the tendency to rush onto the batsman. 

Predicted XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir (C & WK), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Prediction

Indian U19 boys have won 14 out of the 23 games they have played against the Pakistan U19 team so far and they are the favourites to stretch their tally to 15 in the upcoming semi-final. The prediction is for India to win the match and advance to the final.

Broadcast details

TV: Star Sports 3

Online: Hotstar

Published 03 Feb 2020, 11:02 IST
U19 World Cup 2020 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Priyam Garg Under 19 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Match 1 | Fri, 17 Jan
SOU 129/10 (29.1 ov)
AFU 130/3 (25.0 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SOU VS AFU live score
Match 5 | Sat, 18 Jan
AUU 179/10 (35.4 ov)
WIU 180/7 (46.0 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 3 wickets
AUU VS WIU live score
Match 4 | Sat, 18 Jan
CNU 231/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 232/2 (38.4 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 8 wickets
CNU VS UAEU live score
Match 3 | Sat, 18 Jan
NZU 195/2 (28.5 ov)
JP-U19
No Result
NZU VS JP-U19 live score
Match 2 | Sat, 18 Jan
ZIU 137/6 (28.1 ov)
BAU 132/1 (11.2 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 9 wickets (DLS Method)
ZIU VS BAU live score
Match 7 | Sun, 19 Jan
INU 297/4 (50.0 ov)
SLU 207/10 (45.2 ov)
India Under 19s won by 90 runs
INU VS SLU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 19 Jan
SCO-U19 75/10 (23.5 ov)
PAU 77/3 (11.4 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS PAU live score
Match 9 | Mon, 20 Jan
NGAU 61/10 (30.3 ov)
AUU 62/0 (7.4 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 10 wickets
NGAU VS AUU live score
Match 8 | Mon, 20 Jan
WIU 267/7 (50.0 ov)
ENU 184/9 (43.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 71 runs (DLS Method)
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 11 | Tue, 21 Jan
JP-U19 41/10 (22.5 ov)
INU 42/0 (4.5 ov)
India Under 19s won by 10 wickets
JP-U19 VS INU live score
Match 10 | Tue, 21 Jan
SCO-U19 89/10 (30.3 ov)
BAU 93/3 (16.4 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 7 wickets
SCO-U19 VS BAU live score
Match 14 | Wed, 22 Jan
PAU 294/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 256/10 (46.3 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 38 runs
PAU VS ZIU live score
Match 13 | Wed, 22 Jan
AFU 265/6 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 105/10 (32.4 ov)
Afghanistan Under 19s won by 160 runs
AFU VS UAEU live score
Match 12 | Wed, 22 Jan
SOU 349/8 (50.0 ov)
CNU 199/10 (41.1 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 150 runs
SOU VS CNU live score
Match 15 | Wed, 22 Jan
SLU 242/9 (50.0 ov)
NZU 243/7 (49.5 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 3 wickets
SLU VS NZU live score
Match 17 | Thu, 23 Jan
WIU 303/8 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 57/10 (21.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 246 runs
WIU VS NGAU live score
Match 16 | Thu, 23 Jan
ENU 252/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 253/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 2 wickets
ENU VS AUU live score
Match 20 | Fri, 24 Jan
INU 115/0 (23.0 ov)
NZU 147/10 (21.0 ov)
India Under 19s won by 44 runs (DLS Method)
INU VS NZU live score
Match 19 | Fri, 24 Jan
AFU
CNU
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
AFU VS CNU live score
Match 18 | Fri, 24 Jan
BAU 106/9 (25.0 ov)
PAU
No Result
BAU VS PAU live score
Match 24 | Sat, 25 Jan
NGAU 58/10 (27.5 ov)
ENU 64/2 (11.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 8 wickets
NGAU VS ENU live score
Match 23 | Sat, 25 Jan
SOU 299/8 (50.0 ov)
UAEU 112/3 (23.5 ov)
South Africa Under 19s won by 23 runs (DLS Method)
SOU VS UAEU live score
Match 22 | Sat, 25 Jan
SCO-U19 140/10 (37.2 ov)
ZIU 146/2 (17.1 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 8 wickets
SCO-U19 VS ZIU live score
Match 21 | Sat, 25 Jan
JP-U19 43/10 (18.3 ov)
SLU 47/1 (8.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS SLU live score
Plate Quarter Final 2 | Mon, 27 Jan
JP-U19 93/10 (38.4 ov)
ENU 94/1 (11.3 ov)
England Under 19s won by 9 wickets
JP-U19 VS ENU live score
Plate Quarter Final 1 | Mon, 27 Jan
SLU 306/7 (50.0 ov)
NGAU 73/10 (17.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 233 runs
SLU VS NGAU live score
Plate Quarter Final 3 | Tue, 28 Jan
ZIU 271/7 (50.0 ov)
CNU 176/10 (47.3 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 95 runs
ZIU VS CNU live score
Plate Quarter Final 4 | Tue, 28 Jan
UAEU 249/10 (49.0 ov)
SCO-U19 250/3 (44.2 ov)
Scotland Under 19s won by 7 wickets
UAEU VS SCO-U19 live score
Super League Quarter Final 1 | Tue, 28 Jan
INU 233/9 (50.0 ov)
AUU 159/10 (43.3 ov)
India Under 19s won by 74 runs
INU VS AUU live score
Super League Quarter Final 2 | Wed, 29 Jan
WIU 238/10 (47.5 ov)
NZU 239/8 (49.4 ov)
New Zealand Under 19s won by 2 wickets
WIU VS NZU live score
Super League Quarter Final 3 | Thu, 30 Jan
BAU 261/5 (50.0 ov)
SOU 157/10 (42.3 ov)
Bangladesh Under 19s won by 104 runs
BAU VS SOU live score
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan
NGAU 145/10 (46.4 ov)
UAEU 146/3 (29.2 ov)
United Arab Emirates Under 19s won by 7 wickets
NGAU VS UAEU live score
Plate Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Thu, 30 Jan
CNU 300/7 (50.0 ov)
JP-U19 118/10 (29.4 ov)
Canada Under 19s won by 182 runs
CNU VS JP-U19 live score
Plate Semi Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan
SLU 277/6 (50.0 ov)
SCO-U19 149/8 (40.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 97 runs (DLS Method)
SLU VS SCO-U19 live score
Plate Semi Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan
ENU 286/9 (50.0 ov)
ZIU 211/10 (40.5 ov)
England Under 19s won by 75 runs
ENU VS ZIU live score
Super League Quarter Final 4 | Fri, 31 Jan
AFU 189/10 (49.1 ov)
PAU 190/4 (41.1 ov)
Pakistan Under 19s won by 6 wickets
AFU VS PAU live score
15th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb
JP-U19 115/10 (42.0 ov)
NGAU 116/2 (22.4 ov)
Nigeria Under 19s won by 8 wickets
JP-U19 VS NGAU live score
13th Place Play-Off | Sat, 01 Feb
UAEU 174/10 (44.1 ov)
CNU 180/6 (42.2 ov)
Canada Under 19s won by 4 wickets
UAEU VS CNU live score
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 1 | Sat, 01 Feb
SOU 143/10 (38.2 ov)
WIU 147/6 (41.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 4 wickets
SOU VS WIU live score
11th Place Play-Off | Yesterday
ZIU 354/8 (50.0 ov)
SCO-U19 182/10 (33.4 ov)
Zimbabwe Under 19s won by 172
ZIU VS SCO-U19 live score
Super League Play-Off Semi Final 2 | Yesterday
AFU 191/7 (50.0 ov)
AUU 195/6 (49.5 ov)
Australia Under 19s won by 4 wickets
AFU VS AUU live score
Plate Final | Today, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka Under 19s
England Under 19s
SLU VS ENU preview
Super League Semi Final 1 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
India Under 19s
Pakistan Under 19s
INU VS PAU preview
7th Place Play-Off | Wed, 05 Feb, 01:30 PM
South Africa Under 19s
Afghanistan Under 19s
SOU VS AFU preview
Super League Semi Final 2 | Thu, 06 Feb, 01:30 PM
New Zealand Under 19s
Bangladesh Under 19s
NZU VS BAU preview
5th Place Play-Off | Fri, 07 Feb, 01:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
Australia Under 19s
WIU VS AUU preview
3rd Place Play-Off | Sat, 08 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Super League Final | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
Big Bash League
England Lions in Australia 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us