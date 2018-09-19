Asia Cup 2018: Twitter reactions on Fakhar Zaman's duck against India

Pakistan's star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman departed for a nine-ball duck against India during the fifth match of ongoing Asia Cup 2018. Zaman is one of the pillars of Pakistan's batting line-up which was also seen during the Champions Trophy final last year where he smashed his maiden international century.

The importance of the left hander's wicket was seen from the expressions of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He could have proved to be a serious headache for the Indian team as he did in CT 17 where he single-handedly won the match for his team.

He also recently scored a double hundred in a match against Zimbabwe and became the first Pakistani cricketer to do so in an ODI match. Zaman also became the fastest batsmen to reach to 1000 ODI runs in world cricket.

But, today he failed to lay any impact as he got out without troubling the scoreboard. Zaman perished off Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the first delivery of the fifth over after he failed to the middle a pull short but couldn’t get on top of the delivery. The ball hit the splice of his bat and went straight up in the air. Yuzvendra Chahal settled under it and did no mistake whatsoever in grasping the leather.

Before Zaman, the other Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq got out for two to Bhuvneshwar Kumar only in the third over of the match. He got out caught behind after he went to play a short delivery and only managing to edge it to Dhoni. After Zaman's dismissal, Pakistan was reduced to 3/2 with two new batsmen, Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam at the crease.

On this, the Twitter went on fire as everyone took this social media platform to troll Pakistan's opener. Here are some of those tweets:

