Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Twitter reactions on Fakhar Zaman's duck against India

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
News
1.02K   //    19 Sep 2018, 19:15 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI
New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI

Pakistan's star opening batsman Fakhar Zaman departed for a nine-ball duck against India during the fifth match of ongoing Asia Cup 2018. Zaman is one of the pillars of Pakistan's batting line-up which was also seen during the Champions Trophy final last year where he smashed his maiden international century.

The importance of the left hander's wicket was seen from the expressions of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He could have proved to be a serious headache for the Indian team as he did in CT 17 where he single-handedly won the match for his team.

He also recently scored a double hundred in a match against Zimbabwe and became the first Pakistani cricketer to do so in an ODI match. Zaman also became the fastest batsmen to reach to 1000 ODI runs in world cricket.

But, today he failed to lay any impact as he got out without troubling the scoreboard. Zaman perished off Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the first delivery of the fifth over after he failed to the middle a pull short but couldn’t get on top of the delivery. The ball hit the splice of his bat and went straight up in the air. Yuzvendra Chahal settled under it and did no mistake whatsoever in grasping the leather.

Before Zaman, the other Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq got out for two to Bhuvneshwar Kumar only in the third over of the match. He got out caught behind after he went to play a short delivery and only managing to edge it to Dhoni. After Zaman's dismissal, Pakistan was reduced to 3/2 with two new batsmen, Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam at the crease.

On this, the Twitter went on fire as everyone took this social media platform to troll Pakistan's opener. Here are some of those tweets:

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Fakhar Zaman Leisure Reading
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 8 Players in Pakistan's squad that were...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's Predicted XI against arch-rival...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Preview
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Batsman from 5 different teams who can...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: All you need to know about India-Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan combined playing XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Yesterday
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Today
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us