India vs South Africa 2019, 3rd T20I: Match preview, predicted XI, weather report, head-to-head stats and pitch report

Virat Kohli was impressive(yet again) in the second T20I against South Africa

Having won the 2nd T20I quite comfortably, the action shifts to Bangalore as Team India look to achieve their first home success ahead of the T20 World Cup next year.

With the first game in Dharmashala getting washed out, this match provides an opportunity for South Africa to share the spoils although it'll be tough with India in such good form.

Virat Kohli's 72 led the way with the bat for India as Deepak Chahar shined with the ball in hand.

Match details

Date: 22nd September 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Weather Forecast

There is forecast for some rain late on Sunday night and the latter part of the match might see some delay. But the game is expected to start on time but the crowd might need to bring their umbrellas.

Pitch Report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the best grounds in India when it comes to T20s and the Indian skipper is a real fan-favourite here. With an average total of 185, the wicket here is a batting paradise and the relatively shorter boundaries are likely to increase the boundary count from the previous game.

Head-to-head stats

Matches Played: 15

India: 9

South Africa: 5

NR: 1

India

With another 25 T20Is to play before the T20 World Cup, India won't be hard-pressed to provide chances to every player in the squad and might choose to go with the same team. Shikhar Dhawan was back in form with a very smooth 40-run innings and that's sure to keep KL Rahul out of the team. Shreyas Iyer didn't get much time in the middle although he looked in good touch in the limited game time he had. Rishabh Pant, however, has a sword dangling over his head after a series of poor performances of late.

India might decide to give Rahul Chahar a go in this match as Washington Sundar might make way for the leggie.

India's expected playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(WK) , Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa

The Proteas' first game under Quinton de Kock didn't go so well and the southpaw will be determined to get something from this series. Experienced players like Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller need to step up and take the onus on themselves to up the ante at the right time while Temba Bavuma needs to pace his innings better.

In the bowling department, no bowler barring Kagiso Rabada really posed any threat to the Indian batsmen but they're likely to give the bowlers another go and name an unchanged XI.

South Africa's expected playing XI: Quinton de Kock (C)(WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.