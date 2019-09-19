India vs South Africa 2019: India's batting coach Vikram Rathour feels Rohit Sharma is 'too good a player to not be playing in all formats'

Fambeat Cricket FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 19 Sep 2019, 17:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series

What's the story?

India’s batting coach, Vikram Rathour, appeared in front of media ahead of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa to express his opinions about the developments that have been taking place in the Indian team. He talked about the team’s prolific opener Rohit Sharma and praised him stating that he should play in all three formats.

The background

Sharma has been a star for the men in blue in white-ball cricket. He is the only player in the world to hit 3 double hundreds in ODI cricket. He also holds the record of scoring the most hundreds in T20Is. However, the dashing opener has not enjoyed the same success in Test matches.

In the 27 Tests that he has played so far, Sharma has scored only 1,585 runs at an average of 39.62. With KL Rahul getting dropped from the Indian Test team after recurrent failures Sharma has been given a chance to open for the team.

The heart of the matter

Upcoming T20Is will help in preparation for 2020 T20 World Cup, reckons #TeamIndia batting coach Vikram Rathour pic.twitter.com/lPcVDPrpW2 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2019

During the pre-match press conference of the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa, batting coach Vikram Rathour opened up on the team’s preparations for the 2020 T20 World Cup. He also talked about Rohit Sharma’s status and stated,

“He is too good a player to not be playing in any game. That is what is everyone is thinking. He has done so well in white-ball cricket as an opener so there is no reason why he can’t succeed as a Test opener provided he gets enough opportunities.”

He further added that he does not know which players will feature in the playing XI of the first Test match but if Rohit plays well as an opener, he would definitely open for the team in the upcoming overseas tours.

What's next?

The Test series between India and South Africa will commence from 2nd October. It will be intriguing to see how Rohit performs as an opener in red-ball cricket.