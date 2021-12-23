India vs South Africa: SWOT analysis of SA

The Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa is to be played behind closed doors in Centurion and marks the start of a three-match series. The hosts will be up against a buoyant India that is coming off a 1-0 Test series win against New Zealand.

South Africa last played red-ball cricket against the Windies in June, blanking the hosts 2-0. That said, the visitors, with their more recent wins, head into the series as favorites, even as the Proteas look to prove their detractors wrong.

Ahead of the first Test at SuperSport Park starting on December 26, here's a SWOT analysis of the home team.

Strengths

(1) Dean Elgar's form

Leading the side will be Dean Elgar, who has been pretty consistent with the bat. His last 10 innings has seen a century, two half-centuries and a string of 20+ scores that hinted at promise.

His ability to convert starts into big scores while dropping anchor and stabilizing the side's approach adds to the team's strengths.

(2) A consistent bowling unit

With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj, the home side have a competitive bowling unit that can trouble the Indian batters. They will sorely miss injured seamer Anrich Nortje, but will not be too troubled as they have promising replacements.

Weaknesses

(1) An unstable middle order

One of the major differences between the South Africa of 2019 and 2021 is the lack of stability in the middle order. Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock form the middle, and the last-named was in prime form against the Windies, scoring 96 and 141* in the first and second Test.

However, all it takes is one good spell of pace or spin to push the side onto the backfoot. Plus, the absence of Nortje makes it that much harder to strike back.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Sanjay Rajan