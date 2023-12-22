India vs South Africa 2023 Highlights: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in 3rd ODI ft. Sanju Samson

India comfortably beat South Africa in the ODI series decider by 78 runs at Paarl on Thursday, December 21, and have taken the series 2-1. KL Rahul became just the second Indian captain after Virat Kohli to win an ODI series on South African soil, something which speaks volumes about the achievement.

Batting wasn't easy early on in the third match as the Proteas asked the visitors to bat first and the latter were in a spot of bother. However, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma stitched up a strong century stand. It was followed by a breezy cameo from Rinku Singh to provide India with a mammoth total of 296/8 in their 50 overs.

While South Africa started their chase well, Arshdeep Singh (4/30) and Washington Sundar (2/38) made major dents in the middle overs. It eventually proved to be a bridge too far for the hosts. They were bundled out for just 216 as India took the series and also a lot of confidence after some inexperienced names stepped up.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the game that grabbed the attention of fans on social media:

#3 Rajat Patidar's first boundary for India

Expand Tweet

With Ruturaj Gaikwad still nursing a finger injury from the second ODI, it was Rajat Patidar who received his India cap and had the opportunity to open the innings. While he didn't score big, his innings of 22(16) showed glimpses of why he was rated so highly in the Indian domestic circuit.

The way Patidar cracked a delivery through point for a boundary showed just how incredibly gifted he is as a player. The ball just rocketed to the fence and left the commentators as well as fans in awe of the stroke.

Patidar, with consistent performances in domestic cricket and in IPL, could well play frequently for the Men in Blue.

#2 Sanju Samson's maiden ODI hundred

Expand Tweet

Sanju Samson has been one such cricketer over the past few years who has always divided opinions among fans. While some believe he never got the consistent chances he deserved, others felt he wasn't able to make full use of his opportunity.

However, Samson grabbed the opportunity to make a statement in Paarl with both hands, smashing 108 off just 114 balls and notching up his maiden ODI hundred. He showed his bicep during the celebrations. It probably gestured towards the strength he showed in working on himself and making several comebacks despite being in and out of the side.

#1 Sai Sudharsan's stunning catch to send Heinrich Klaasen packing

Expand Tweet

South Africa kept losing wickets just after having promising partnerships, but it was Heinrich Klaasen's wicket that broke the back of their chase. He looked set for a big score when he was on 21 and it needed something special to get rid of him.

That special effort came in the form of a sensational catch from Sai Sudharsan. The delivery from Avesh Khan held into the pitch and Klaasen was a bit early in his shot. He could only lob it towards mid off and Sudharsan came running in and timed his dive to perfection to take the catch inches off the ground.

That wicket took all the momentum out of South Africa's chase and things just went south for the hosts from that point.

Click here to watch the highlights of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.