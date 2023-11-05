India vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and ODI records

India will play against South Africa at the Eden Gardens today in the 2023 World Cup. It is the penultimate league-round match for both nations. Both India and South Africa have sealed their place in the Top 4. Hence, they might think of resting some of their main players ahead of the semifinals.

Kolkata has hosted two matches in this World Cup so far. The Netherlands and Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in the two matches. While the Dutch team defended a 230-run target, the Men in Green chased down a 205-run target without breaking much sweat.

Before Kolkata hosts its third match of the competition, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records at Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata ODI records and stats

The pitch in Kolkata is generally good for batting, but the teams batting first have failed to cross the 230-run mark at this venue. Fast bowlers have received some help from the conditions.

Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know before the iconic venue hosts the India vs South Africa game:

Matches played: 33

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 264 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Anil Kumble (IND) vs. West Indies, 1993

Highest team total: 404/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2014

Lowest team total: 123 - West Indies vs. India, 1993

Highest successful run-chase: 317/3 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2009

Average first innings score: 234

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The Eden Gardens pitch report for the India vs South Africa match will be telecasted live a few minutes before Rohit Sharma and Temba Bavuma walk out for the toss. As mentioned above, there haven't been any high-scoring games at this venue in the 2023 World Cup. The fast bowlers may achieve more success than the spinners today.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last ODI match

Pakistan won by seven wickets against Bangladesh in the last ODI hosted by Kolkata. The Bangladeshi team scored 204 runs in the first innings. Shaheen Afridi bagged three wickets for Pakistan. Chasing 205, Pakistan were home in 32.3 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Abdullah Shafique and Fakhar Zaman.

A total of 13 wickets fell in the game, with fast bowlers taking eight of them. 12 sixes were hit by the batters of the two teams in the contest.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 205/3 (Fakhar Zaman 81, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/60) beat Bangladesh 204 (Mahmudullah 56, Shaheen Afridi 3/23) by 7 wickets.