India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

India crushed Sri Lanka by 302 runs today (November 1) in their seventh match of the 2023 World Cup. With this victory, India became the first team to officially seal their place in the semifinals of the mega event.

Mohammed Shami was the hero of India's win. The right-arm fast bowler bowled a dream spell of 5/18 at the Wankhede Stadium to help India bowl Sri Lanka out for just 55 runs in less than 20 overs.

Earlier in the day, India posted 357 runs on the board in 50 overs. Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill recorded a half-century each for the Men in Blue. Dilshan Madushanka bagged a five-wicket haul for the islanders.

In this article, we will look at the Player of the Match, scorecard and stats from this 2023 World Cup match.

Full list of award winners in India vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup match

Mohammed Shami won the Man of the Match award in the battle between India and Sri Lanka. The right-arm pacer dismissed Charith Asalanka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Angelo Mathews, and Kasun Rajitha in his five-over spell, where he conceded just 18 runs.

Unlike the IPL and other leagues, there aren't too many awards in the ICC's presentation ceremony. Only the Man of the Match receives an award.

Player of the Match: Mohammed Shami (5/18)

IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match scorecard

Sri Lanka won the toss and invited India to bat first. India lost Rohit Sharma's wicket on the second ball itself, but Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli scored 92 and 88, respectively, to rebuild India's innings. Shreyas Iyer smashed a 56-ball 82 to help India finish with 357/8 in 50 overs. Dilshan Madushanka bowled a spell of 5/80 for Sri Lanka.

Chasing a massive target of 358, Sri Lanka never got going. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 55 runs in 19.4 overs. Mohammed Shami took five wickets. Mohammed Siraj accounted for three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah bagged one wicket each.

IND vs SL, 2023 World Cup: Top records and stats from India vs Sri Lanka game

Multiple records were broken during this lopsided 2023 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka. Here are some of the top statistics from this contest:

India became the first team to defeat the same opponent by 300+ runs in ODIs twice. They defeated Sri Lanka by 317 runs earlier this year in Trivandrum. Mohammed Shami broke Javagal Srinath and Harbhajan Singh's record for the most five-wicket hauls in ODIs by an Indian. This was his fourth five-wicket haul. Srinath and Singh recorded three each. Virat Kohli completed 4,000 runs in ODIs against Sri Lanka during his 88-run knock. Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring 1,000 ODI runs in most years. Tendulkar achieved the feat in seven years, while Kohli has done it for the eighth time now. Kohli completed 8,000 ODI runs in Asia, becoming the fourth batter to do so. He joined Sachin Tendulkar, Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara in the elite club.