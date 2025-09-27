India vs Sri Lanka, 2025 Asia Cup: India player ratings as Arshdeep delivers clutch Super Over in thriller

India continued their unbeaten run in the 2025 Asia Cup as they vanquished Sri Lanka in a Super Over finish on Friday, September 26. The Men in Blue saw their opponents equal their first-innings total of 202, but Arshdeep Singh sent down an impressive few deliveries to seal the deal.

After Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bowl, India got off to another flying start in the powerplay. They lost their way in the second half of their innings, but the Lankan Lions outdid them on that front. A brilliant century from Pathum Nissanka went in vain as Sri Lanka failed to chase under nine runs an over with nine wickets in hand.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Men in Blue remain unbeaten after clinching thriller

Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty

Abhishek Sharma: 8.5/10

Abhishek was in his element once again, striking a sparkling half-century. He was caught in the deep off a rank long hop, but before that, he played a few sizzling shots on both sides of the wicket against both pace and spin. The left-hander has been by far India's best batter in the 2025 Asia Cup.

Shubman Gill: 3/10

Gill fell victim to a sharp return catch from Maheesh Theekshana and continued to underwhelm in Dubai. India will expect more from their vice-captain.

Suryakumar Yadav: 3/10

Suryakumar's struggles went on in the tournament as he bagged another low score. The Indian skipper seemed completely out of sorts, entirely missing a sweep to be caught plumb in front. The team might be concerned about his lack of fluency.

Tilak Varma: 6/10

Tilak was India's second-highest run-scorer and remained unbeaten until the end. While he did his job, his strike rate of 144 was well below the team's scoring rate in the first innings.

Hardik Pandya: 5/10

Hardik failed with the bat and sent down just one over before leaving the field due to an undisclosed injury. India will hope that he recovers in time for the final.

Axar Patel: 4/10

For the second knock running, Axar couldn't find much momentum at the death. He managed a six off the last ball of the innings to somewhat boost his strike rate, but whether he can be a reliable finisher going forward remains to be seen. He went for 32 runs in the three overs he bowled, and his fielding wasn't particularly impressive either.

Harshit Rana: 2/10

Rana had a disappointing game, finishing as India's most expensive bowler on the night. He often got his lines and lengths wrong, and resorting to the slower ball at wrong times cost him dearly.

Sanju Samson: 7.5/10

Samson took his time to get his eye in and then struck a few big blows. While he would've liked to stay at the crease for a while longer, he displayed more rhythm than in previous matches of the tournament.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 7/10

Varun was one of India's best bowlers against Sri Lanka, going at under eight runs an over and picking up a wicket. His spell through the middle overs brought his team back into the game.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Kuldeep copped some stick at the hands of Kusal Perera, but he too pulled things back in the second half of his spell. The left-arm wrist-spinner finished with identical figures to his spin partner, making a big contribution in the victory.

Arshdeep Singh: 7/10

Arshdeep was taken apart by Pathum Nissanka in the powerplay, but his death-bowling really came to the party both in the second innings as well as in the Super Over. He has time and again proved that he can hold his nerve under pressure.

