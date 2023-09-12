India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Toss result and playing 11s for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the Super 4 round of Asia Cup 2023 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday. The Men in Blue will be confident having beaten Pakistan by 228 runs in their previous match at the same venue on Monday. However, playing on three consecutive days with test their physical fitness, particularly considering the injury woes in the team.

Speaking of the win against Pakistan, India were completely dominant, barring the one phase where openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill fell in quick succession after completing their respective half-centuries. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul smashed brilliant hundreds, adding an unbroken 233 runs for the third wicket as India posted 356/2.

With a massive total to defend, India’s bowlers enjoyed themselves. While Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur claimed one wicket each, Kuldeep Yadav ran through the middle and lower-order, claiming 5/25.

Rain is expected to make an appearance during the India-Sri Lanka match as well. But with no reserve day in place, fans would hope for a result on Tuesday.

Today's IND vs SL toss result

India have won the toss and have decided to bat first. About playing for three days in a row, Rohit Sharma said:

“That's the challenge you come across as a sportsman, different challenges thrown at you as a player and as a team. You've got to adjust, adapt as quickly as you can.”

India have left Shardul Thakur out because of the conditions. Axar Patel comes in.

IND vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (w), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Today's IND vs SL pitch report

According to Matthew Hayden, the pitch for today's game looks like the Premadasa of old. This has no grass and Hayden feels it will have an abrasive effect on the ball. Spin could play a big role.

Today's IND vs SL match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Sri Lanka squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha

IND vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Masudur Rahman, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Paul Wilson

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath