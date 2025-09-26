India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

India will play their third match of Asia Cup 2025 Super Fours round against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 26. It is a dead rubber game because India have qualified for the final, while Sri Lanka have been eliminated.
The Indian team won their first two matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Super Fours round to qualify for the Asia Cup 2025 Final. On the other side, Sri Lanka lost against Bangladesh and Pakistan and were eliminated from the race to the finals.
Before the match between India and Sri Lanka starts, here's a look at the probable XIs, pitch report and other key details to know about this Asia Cup 2025 contest.
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 match details
Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Match 6, Super 4s round.
Date and Time: September 26, 2025 - 6.30pm Local Time (8pm IST).
Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.
India vs Sri Lanka probable playing 11s
India
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav.
Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Nuwan Thushara.
India vs Sri Lanka pitch report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium offers pace and bounce. Pace bowlers should enjoy bowling at this venue, while the conditions will be average for the batters and the spin bowlers.
India vs Sri Lanka weather forecast
A clear sky with periodic clouds is expected for the game between India and Sri Lanka on September 26. Humidity levels will be in the range of 64%, while the wind speed is expected to be 11 km/h. Temperature will loom around 33 degrees Celsius.
India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2025 live streaming details
India: Sony Sports Network (TV) and Sony LIV (Live streaming)
UAE: CricLife
Australia: Kayo Sports
USA: Willow TV.
